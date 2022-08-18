Cherri Lee, the woman who wasted a fortune to look like Kim Kardashian

Lto admiration for kim kardashian carries Cheri Leeone of his followers, to spend 70 thousand dollars in multiple surgeries to resemble who has been his reference in body and image since adolescence.

Mission accomplished after eight years of surgeries

The young south korean is 28 years old and from the age of 20 he began with operations, accumulating three buttock lifts and several surgeries.

Cherri believes that after spending thousands of dollars and hard work, she finally fulfilled her dream of look like Kim Kardashian.

The crossing began after a sentimental breakup and decided to increase her breasts. Cherri related in a chat with Daily Star, that, after seeing the beginning of her new image, her ex-boyfriend contacted her again.

“I always wanted the Kardashian glam look with the big butt and the hourglass figure. Ever since he saw my transformation, my ex contacted me again and said he loves me now, but I’m too much for him and I’m getting proposals from men better off than him,” Cherri told the Daily Star.

Cherri Lee is an English teacher and his South Korean name is HanbyeoHe has accumulated 15 operations in total, although the most dangerous have been those of the buttocks, to achieve the “hourglass” figure.

To fulfill the dream of looking like who according to their eyes is “the most beautiful woman in the world” their parents supported her with the investment for the surgeries, which have also included nose, cheekbones, jowl reduction and two rounds of buccal fat removal.

“I’m not planning any more surgeries right now, I know when to stop. I was addicted before. I felt a buzz when I woke up in excruciating pain and then I saw myself and my reward. I’m so thankful that he did.” no procedure I’ve done has gone wrong, because I know that can happen,” said Hanbyeol, who after her transformation raised her self-esteem, because, she said, “I’ve always been an attention seeker, it makes me feel sexy. I like random people to compliment me.”