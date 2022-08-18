Casemiro’s departure takes shape… and Real Madrid already has a successor!

Everything is in the hands of the player. The different pieces of information that at the beginning of the afternoon update the situation of CasemiroThey agree on that. In the program gamers of the sixthJosep Pedrerol insists that the case must be resolved within 48 hours at most, because the Man Utd I would like it to debut on Monday.

Brand states that in the real Madrid they leave all the hands of the player, after that summit scheduled for today that we were talking about at noon. And it is that in the Chamartín team they are already clear that they will let him decide if the English manage to meet their economic expectations, something that they seem willing to do, as well as those of the player himself to finish convincing him in this case to leave the team of his loves.

There is already talk of a replacement

Therefore we will be attentive to the resolution of this situation in the following hours. right now the diary Ace He also explains that despite the signing of Aurélien Tchouaméni, for €100 million as a replacement for the Brazilian for the future, another player is being sounded out in this case, which would be Bruno Guimaraes.

The Newcastle United In January, he paid no less than €50 million to Olympique de Lyon for this Brazilian player. Therefore, a much higher amount would be requested from the merengue team for his signing, which, together with the fact that there are only a few weeks left on the market, makes this incorporation complicated.