Cardi B reveals that she washes her hair with water to boil onions

in matters of beauty Cardi-B he firmly believes that if something works, there is no reason not to share it with the rest of the world. It doesn’t matter if they are cosmetic surgery operations -which she has never hidden- or those home remedies used by grandmothers.

Back in 2014 the rapper She began to follow a very strict hair care routine so that her hair would grow past her shoulders. His secret to saying goodbye to extensions forever is a mixture that is as effective as it is affordable, based on avocado, mayonnaise, egg, castor or olive oil, and honey.

Lately Cardi has also recovered a trick that she used six years ago and that she abandoned out of sheer laziness despite the fact that it was very effective: “The last two times I have washed my hair I have boiled onions and used that water to rinse my hair”He revealed on his social networks. For those who are hesitant to give this treatment a try, Cardi promises that it does not leave any kind of odor and that it also provides a lot of shine.

