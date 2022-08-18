Cardi B got her first face tattoo | Urban

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

A few months ago the rapper said that something would be done in honor of her son

Cardi B surprised all her fans when her tattoo artist published a video in which it is seen that he was capturing his art on a face and assured that it was in the rapper’s.

The video was published by the artist Robinson De Los Santos, who often shares the designs he creates on the skin of his clients. However, this time he did not reveal what was on the “WAP” singer’s face.

“Today’s job: Cardi B,” the tattoo artist wrote in the description of the video he posted.

What did Cardi B get tattooed on her face?

Until now, the tattoo artist and Cardi B have not revealed what is being done in the chin area, below the cheek. However, in recent months he has given us some clues as to what it could be.

Almost a year ago, the rapper had her second child with her partner, Offset, and last January 2022 she assured that was going to tattoo the name of her second baby, “Wave Set”. The artist already has the name of her first daughter, “Kulture Kiari”.

It’s likely that until the tattoo fully heals and the design is completely finished, Cardi B won’t share the final result. For now, she has uploaded some photos to her Instagram stories, but with the hidden design.