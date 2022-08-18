Camila Cabello spoke for “Extra” about her role as a coach on “The Voice”

With a view to starting her performance as a coach on the North American version of “The Voice”, Camila Cabello spoke with “Extra”, one of the most famous shows on gringo television and which is broadcast on “Syndication” on various stations in coast to coast.

In the NBC studios, the Cuban-American confessed about her role in the space, defining it as a very fun experience. “He (points to one of the journalists) could already see some of the members of my team,” said the former Fifth Harmony, to which the professional added that she “is very good at uniting singers,” and suggested that ” you should have a record label one day to exclusively do collaborations.”

“I would have a recorder for sure, it’s just that I’m very selfish at a time except for this program,” jokes Cabello.

Recalling his time in the extinct gringo version of “The X Factor” where he was with the aforementioned girlband, a presenter asks him how that experience helped him. “I think it was a great… I don’t want to say advantage, but she gave me a unique perspective. A useful version, because I was placed in a ring, imagine hearing at 15 years old ‘And now she sings for the United States,’” she replied.

“That’s why I basically shake my head like a pretzel so I don’t take a reckless situation, it’s because I had to do that,” he added.

The journalist also acclaims the performance of the interpreter of “Family” within the talent show, telling her that “she offers wonderful advice.” “No one from the Camila Team is nervous, because everyone arrives relaxed because you are almost like a mother in a certain way,” he praised her.

A treatment of the North American entertainment press towards Camila Cabello that is far from what our celebrity journalism gave towards our Camila. We are talking about Cami, which since chapter 1 of “The Voice Chile” has been the object of ruthless criticism, which had wide resonance in prone sites.