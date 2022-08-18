Camila Cabello conquers with the trend of wearing wide jeans and a corset

As a good prescriber of style, the protagonist of Cinderellachose some wide leg jeans for a promising style, and we will tell you how to wear them from now until the end of winter.

The interpreter of havana posted on his Instagram account a photo with charlie puthwill your entire team be in The Voice? At the moment we have signs that it will be unique. However, what brings us here was his stylistic statement, as he figured out how to look wide jeans and look elegant.

The Latin artist chose the baggy jeans raw wash outfits that will always look good, and she gave them an on-trend twist with a corset soul fetishist. To accentuate the drama of the upper piece, he combined a mini top in white. This bet is perfect to wear in your 20s and be the best dressed, while in your 30s it will be a style that will rejuvenate the wardrobe.

It’s all in the details, so it was the accessories who were in charge of maximizing the result. For that effect of french girl merged a plaid beret. The ideal design to complete any look, whether for a black tie occasion or for a casual day. In addition, it is a fair complement for those women with a square and oval face, since not having a marked structure will soften the features.

Lastly, your make-up always perfect: subtle shadows, ruddy cheeks and natural lipstick. Her hair matched the hat, and she wore it with defined waves and tips inward—a trend best kept on the radar.

the style of Camilla Hair has always stood out for its differentiating garments. She is an expert in enlivening fashion and the Latin silhouette, and like Jennifer Lopez and Eiza González, she dominates the world of jeans wear. So, we will wait for your next lessons, because this is just beginning.