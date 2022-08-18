Camila Cabello and Charlie Puth maintain the possibility of collaborating: “we will write something” | Music

The American version of The Voice is about to start. Season 22 is full of new features, including a new coach that we all know very well: Camila Hair. The artist joins John Legend, Black Shelton and Gwen Stefani to choose the best voice in her country starting on September 9, on the channel NBC.

The program as such has already been recorded and as the release date approaches new details are known. In this season, Camila Cabello will bring freshness and her experience as a talent show person, having participated as a teenager in The X Factor. In addition, it will have a battle advisor special: charlie puth.

The singer will be in charge of helping Camila Cabello in the difficult decision-making that will determine the future of the contestants. Both have been interviewed for Extra TV and they have told some details of said union. Charlie Puth admits that the group they have formed is fun and that the way to execute the request to be an advisor was with a simple message.

During this interview, they were asked why hadn’t he collaborated yet. The great connection you have and friendship has not yet taken you to the recording studio, why? It just hasn’t come up though yes there was a chance. They say that they unintentionally wrote together: “I think we wrote once, but that doesn’t count. I was like what am I doing here? I am having a panic attack. There were like 8 people in the room and I didn’t know what to do. It wasn’t for me or for you, I didn’t know what was happening.”Camila Cabello explained. Nevertheless, they don’t rule out doing it at some point how well they get along. “Yes, you and I will write something”assures Charlie Puth to the interpreter of Family.

We will see if this union in The Voice finally leads them to a long-awaited collaboration by a part of their followers. And you, do you want to see them sing together?