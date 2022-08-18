Bryce Dallas Howard Claims He Was Paid ‘Much Less’ Than Chris Pratt

After it became known that Lady Gaga will receive half the payment that Joaquin Phoenix for co-starring in the sequel to “Joker”, a new case raises the question of whether this difference is due to technical considerations or if it is an expression of the wage gap what is between men and women.

In an interview with “Insider”, the actress Bryce DallasHoward revealed that by acting in “Jurassic World” They paid her “much less” than what the film’s production published at the time – which spoke of 8 million dollars for her – and well below what was paid to her co-star, Chris Prattwho received about 10 million dollars.

“I was paid a lot less than the reports said. A lot less. When I started negotiating for ‘Jurassic World’ in 2014, it was a different world and I was at a huge disadvantage. Unfortunately, I had to sign on for three movies and so on.” the agreements were established,” he explained.

He also highlighted the companionship of Chris Pratt and said that he took measures so that both of them obtained the same benefits in other businesses related to the franchise.

“Whenever there has been an opportunity to get hands on things that had not been negotiated, like a game or an attraction (at a theme park), he (Chris Pratt) has literally told me: ‘You don’t have to do anything. I I’m going to do all the negotiating and we’re going to charge the same. You don’t have to think about this. I love him so much for doing that. I’ve actually been paid more for that kind of thing than for the movie.”

