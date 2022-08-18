Britney Spears, angry about Netflix documentary: Britney vs Spears; what did the singer say? – The Sun of Mexico

There have been several documentaries that have been made about Britney Spears, however, it seems that the one made by Netflix last year caught her attention.

However, after seeing the tape, the princess of Pop ended up very angry and used her Instagram account to express her annoyance, so here we let you know the star’s strong statements.

What did Britney Spears say about Netflix documentary?

Spears expressed her anger over the Netflix documentary titled Britney vs. Spears, released in September of last year.

“That’s crazy guys! I’ve seen a bit of the latest documentary and I’m sorry to inform you that a lot of what is said there is not true!

“No person on the face of the earth would have people dig up so much negative material and do hour-long specials claiming to ‘HELP ME.’ REALLY? It was the most insulting thing I’ve ever seen,” Britney said.

The singer questioned the fact of how it is possible that these types of tapes are made without even having her consent and permission.

“And seriously, is it legal to make that many documentaries about someone without their permission? Seriously, think about it. I’ve never seen that many documentaries made about one person. Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez.”

In addition, he denied the reason they stated about the reasons why his father’s guardianship of more than 13 years ended.

“Everyone I’ve talked to has said that’s why the conservatorship is over… REALLY?”

Even her now husband Sam also supported Britney’s views and said that producers should have the approval of the person they want to expose in their documentaries.

“I wish the producers of these shows trying to shed light had the approval or involvement of the subject in question. Anything revealed should be attributed to the #FreeBritney movement.”

However, after the couple’s statements, both decided to delete their posts.

What did Britney Spears say about Hulu documentary?

It should be remembered that in March 2021, the interpreter had already spoken out against the other documentary made by Hulu called New York Times, Framing Britney Spears.

At the time, Brit said she cried for weeks after watching a television documentary that reviewed her meteoric rise to fame as a teenager, the resulting media scrutiny and her widely reported collapse.

“But from what I did see, I was embarrassed by the light they put me in, I cried for two weeks and, well, I still cry sometimes.

“I have been exposed all my life performing in front of people. It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your true vulnerability, because I have always been highly judged and shamed by the media and still am to this day.”

Likewise, she spoke about the fragility of the human being and assured that her goal was not to become perfect.

“While the world keeps turning and life goes on, we remain as fragile and sensitive as people. (…) I’m not here to be perfect, (…) perfect is boring, (…) I’m here to convey kindness” finished