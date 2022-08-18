Bristol-Myers Squibb taking strong steps against cancer

The purpose of the walk is to raise awareness of the needs and help that cancer patients require.

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) employees joined forces with Raymond Arrieta. Photo: Press Release.

For 12 consecutive years, Bristol board-Myers Squibb joins the “Da Vida Caminando con Raymond” initiative in collaboration with the Puerto Rican League Against Cancer and in solidarity with the patients of the Oncology Hospital.

The employees of Bristol board Myers Squibb (BMS) teamed up with Raymond Arrieta, on the established route from Humacao to Naguabo, to take strong steps against cancer and support the fight against cancer. The purpose of the walk is to unite the people and raise awareness about the needs and help that cancer patients require for their treatments.

“It is an honor for Bristol board-Myers Squibb to be part of this event, which has become one of the most important to raise awareness and raise funds for the fight against cancer. BMS’s involvement emphasizes its commitment to the community and demonstrates its solidarity and support for cancer patients. On behalf of Bristol board-Myers Squibb, we want to thank Raymond and everyone who has joined this extraordinary initiative for cancer patients,” said Juan Ignacio Diddi, general manager of Bristol board-Myers Squibb Puerto Rico & Caribbean.

Bristol board-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and make innovative medicines that help patients fight serious diseases.

