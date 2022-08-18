Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone and Rainn Wilson together in The Rocker

Even when we are all excited by new stories, it is quite pleasant to relive those that have earned a place in the small space of nostalgia, as is the case with Un Rockero de Pelotas, a film that originally premiered in 2008 and is now Coming to Disney Plus on August 19, 2022.

If you haven’t seen or don’t remember what the story is about, this is starring Robert Fishman (Rainn Wilson), although in reality he is better known as “The Rocker”, because in the 80’s he was the main drummer of a band, which it allowed him to have a dream life… until he was kicked out.

Now, 20 years later, he sees in his nephew’s group a new opportunity to claim his throne as the God of rock that he always considered he deserved, and in the process, guide his young companions towards the best experiences of their lives.

A cast of first

As we have anticipated in the head of the note, this musical comedy tape stars Rainn Wilson, whom you will surely remember for playing Dwight in the popular series The Office. Alongside him are other stars such as Jane Lynch (Glee), Bradley Cooper (A Good Recipe), Christina Applegate (Alvin and the Chipmunks), singer Teddy Geiger, Will Arnett (BoJack Horseman), Jason Sudeikis (South of Heaven) and Emma Stone (Cruella).

A bump in your career?

We never said that the nostalgia factor was synonymous with The Rocker being a good movie, because despite the fantastic cast, neither the public nor the critics seem to have been convinced by the story, giving it 46% and 41% acceptance respectively on Rotten Tomatoes.

The main problem lies in the script, since this is one of those many films where you know what will happen next even without having seen it; in addition to having dialogues that are not entirely natural or harmonic. On the other hand, we know that Wilson is a quintessential comedian, but in this feature film fails to reflect the spirit of an adult living a youthful fantasysimilar to what we saw in 17 again (2009).

Even with the lack of fun, there are a couple of scenes that are salvageable and enjoyable to watch, so it can be a great option if you have nothing else to watch on a Friday afternoon.