Bodybuilder Nick Walker challenges Big Ramy for the Olympia

Big Ramy has won the last two editions of Mr. Olympia and will enter the 2022 event as the favorite once again. But if there is a bodybuilder in the Open who can compete against him, it is Nick Walker.

Walker completed an extremely impressive rookie season and has built a championship physique while still very young. He won the 2021 New York Pro and followed it up with a win at the Arnold Classic. Just two weeks later, Walker finished fifth in his first meet at Olympia. He was not happy with this ending and promised a better result for 2022.

Big Ramy, for his part, recently shared a physical update already over 150 kilos and a brutal volume and definition. That is why he will once again be the favorite to lift the Sandow Trophy and it is always interesting to reflect on which rivals could win it, and Nick Walker is one of them. “I’ve seen Big Ramy in great shape at 300 pounds, and if this goes my way, the next Mr. Olympia will be a battle between me and him,” Walker said. (Nick Walker, the bodybuilding mutant and upcoming number 1).

AMAZON OFFER ON AMAZON: Gym bag COUGAR

amazon.es €17.25

“Big Ramy’s front double is brutal,” says Nick Walker

Big Ramy and his team admitted their training wasn’t up to par heading into the 2021 Olympia, and he still won thanks to his massive size. Shortly after winning in October, Big Ramy returned to the gym to start preparing for the 2022 event. “Ramy looks really f*cking good, and he’s going to have a much better physique than he did last year, where he already won. So for sure.” this year he will be the champion again, but I want to fight him. His front double is really good and he looks phenomenal”. (Big Ramy’s photon to be the favorite in Mister Olympia 2022).

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.