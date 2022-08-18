Billie Eilish To Appear In Disney Plus Exclusive ‘The Simpsons’ Special – Movie News

Stage superstar Billie Eilish isn’t just headlining the Coachella lineup while her Oscar awaits her at home. She is also about to appear in a Simpsons special coming to the Disney Plus catalogue.

If there is someone who is proving her multidisciplinary talent, it is Billie Eilish, a Californian singer-songwriter who recently took home the Oscar for the song she recorded for 007: No time to die. It has now been confirmed that he will also have an appearance in the new special of The Simpson that will come to Disney Plus.

This was confirmed by Eilish through her Instagram stories, where she shared an image of the special short that will be named “When Billie Met Lisa”. According to information from Varietythe story will continue Lisa Simpson, who is looking for a quiet place to practice the saxophone until Billie and her brother Finneas discover her and then invite her to record with them in their studio.

This is what Billie Eilish looks like in the world of The Simpsons!



If you are close to the original productions of Disney Plusyou will surely remember that this is not the first special of the funny family of Springfield. In fact, it is the fourth short to arrive on the platform after presenting crossovers with other House of Mouse franchises such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.; Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens from Its Nap Y The Good, The Bart, and The Loki are proof of that..

don’t forget that “When Billie met Lisa” special will arrive next Friday, April 22 exclusively to the catalog of Disney Plus.