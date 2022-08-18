‘Beast’: Idris Elba watched an Alejandro González Iñárritu movie before fighting a lion – CINEMABLEND

Idris Elba, star of ‘Bestia’, watched this film by Alejandro González Iñárritu to prepare for the epic fight he has against a lion in Baltasar Kormákur’s new film.

Recently, the director of Bestia, Baltasar Kormákur, revealed that he called the Mexican filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu (Babel, Birdman) to ask for advice. This time, the star of the new thriller, Idris Elba, said that he saw one of his films before entering the set.

Beast is a drama film that follows the story of Dr. Nate Samuels (Idris Elba), who has recently lost his wife and decides to go to South Africa with his daughters, Meredith (Iyana Halley) and Noah (Leah Jeffries). However, what begins as a journey of healing turns into a fearsome struggle for survival when, on a game reserve run by an old family friend, a lion escapes from a group of poachers.

Beast premiered on August 12 last.



In addition to BeastIdris Elba will star in a film directed by George Miller (Mad Max: Fury Road) that we will see on the big screen next August 26: Three thousand years waiting for you (either once upon a time there was a genius). In it he plays a genie who must grant three wishes to a lonely scholar (Tilda Swinton). The actor joked about the two films: “It’s an Idris festival.”

In Baltasar Kormákur’s film, all attempts to kill the lion will be in vain, and finally, Nate has a hand-to-hand confrontation with him. “The actual fight against the lion was really difficult. No lions were used in the making of this movie”commented.

Idris Elba is also a DJ, known as DJ Big Driis.



The actor, best known for his role on the series The Wire, worked with motion picture actors and stuntmen, and to prepare he saw the reborna film by Alejandro González Iñárritu for which Leonardo DiCaprio won an Oscar, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe.

The bear sequence that Leonardo does is very realistic and it’s kind of a benchmark in terms of what we wanted to achieve for the audience, because everyone who saw that was horrified.

The Revenant was based on the novel of the same name written by Michael Punke.



Likewise, Elba said he connected emotionally with Nate when he protected his children: the five-time Emmy nominee is the father of 20-year-old Isan and eight-year-old Winston.. He commented that his work has made some aspects of parenting difficult, but on set he was able to talk about his experience as a father with the director and that made it easier for him to tell the story.

“We both have children with more than one partner and it’s complicated. It’s incredibly challenging to bring the family back together and create a new path, a new future and a new family life.”said.

Here you can check the billboard of your favorite cinema to go see Beastpremiered on August 12.