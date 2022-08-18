“Bad mother”: They criticize Kylie Jenner for recording inappropriate video with her daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner has once again been criticized and called a “bad mother”this time for posting a video with her daughter Stormy that qualify as inappropriate. In the short, mother and daughter appear having a fun time aboard the socialite’s Lamborghini.

In recent weeks Kylie Jenner has been very active on her official TikTok account where she has posted videos with her family and friends that excite her fans. After spending months out of the public eye, the businesswoman is finally giving away content to her followers who missed her so much.

Kylie Jenner is again branded as a bad mother

Through TikTok where she has 40 million followers, Kylie Jenner shared a video in which they appear inside her $207,000 Lamborghini with Stormi hip-syncing to “Mamacita” by Travis Scott. The short became popular and quickly reached more than 20 million views and thousands of messages.

The clip of the businesswoman with her little girl was branded as inappropriate because the lyrics of the song say in Spanish: “Mamacita, I really need you. I need you now”. The video cuts off just before the lyrics rise in pitch, where the rapper sings, “She goes crazy when the lights go out.”

Social media users were quick to criticize Kylie Jenner for letting her four-year-old daughter sing such songs. “Call me old-fashioned, but, isn’t Stormi a little young to be singing that song?”, “I don’t know about you, but this seems inappropriate” and “Kylie really is a bad mother because how does Stormi know that song?” they wrote.

Watch here the video for which Kylie Jenner is being criticized