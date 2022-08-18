bad bunny with white dress photos

If anyone knows how to look comfortable and spectacular it is bad bunnywho surprised everyone by pose in a white dress and other clothes from luxury brandsproving once again that clothes have no gender.

It’s like reggaeton becomes the first Latino man to appear on one of the covers of ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ magazine.

In the image, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, real name of the singer, appears wearing a white Louis Vuitton dress, double cut with transparent bottom, which she complements with Tiffany & Co. and Dior accessories.

“I am taking advantage of this moment in my life in which I can do what I want and use what I want, to be able to live life in a more authentic way” said the also known as ‘Bad Rabbit’ when being the face of the edition ‘The Next Icons’, which will be released in September.

Bad Bunny breaking stereotypes

Is It is not the first time that Bad Bunny has chosen to break stereotypes by wearing clothes that are considered exclusive for women as dress and skirts.

Last February, the interpreter of ‘Me porto bonito’ participated in the Jacquemus campaign, “Le Splash”, where for pose in a pink dress that being ‘extremely short’, some people tried unsuccessfully to censor it.

Another occasion that the reggaeton player posed in a dress was for her hit ‘Yo perreo sola’, in 2020. The action was branded as “macho” by pointing out that the artist wanted to “reify women”.

At the Met Gala in 2022, Bad Bunny also appeared in a long dress in khaki tones, which she complemented with glasses and bows on her head.

Reaction on social networks to Bad Bunny with a dress

After the photographs of Bad Bunny in a white dress spread, users on social networks applauded him noting that the celebrity who recently opened his restaurant in Miami, has shown on several occasions that it is time to stop criticizing others and people can wear what makes them feel most comfortable.

“Bad Bunny can wear a skirt, twerk with a man, even kiss him and he will still be straight”, “If you prefer to see a missing woman than a man in a dress on Instagram, I’m glad to be made of glass”, “Clothes have no gender and that costs the generation of cement that insists on wanting to make us live between machismo and homophobia”, can be read among the comments.

Other celebrities who dared to wear a skirt

Bad Bunny is one of the celebrities who, like Brad Pitt, Vin Diesel, Jared Leto, Gerard Butler, Billy Porter, Kaye West and Jaden Smithto mention a few, have dared to break stereotypes, demonstrating that garments are not special to one gender.