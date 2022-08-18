ASAP Rocky, Rihanna’s partner, pleads not guilty to assault charges

the rapper ASAP Rocky He pleaded not guilty to the two charges of aggression for which he was accused, after participating in a shooting in which he was carrying a semi-automatic firearm, last November, in which the music producer was affected ASAP Relliformer friend of the musician, who has assured that, although he was not hit by the bullet, he faces multiple psychological consequences that drastically changed his life.

In the fall of last year, the couple Rihanna was involved in an assault during a shooting at Hollywoodin which the musician used a game weapon that reached and grazed ASAP Relli, causing an injury to his hand and a series of psychological effects. In the past, Relli was best friends with Rocky or Rakim Mayersas it is really called.

According to Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, Rocky pointed the gun at him and then began shooting. “Defendant (Rakim Mayers) knowingly or with reckless disregard unlawfully brandished a firearm at Plaintiff (Ephron),” indicates the lawsuit for which the affected party requests compensation of 25 thousand dollars.

After the confrontation, ASAP Rocky was arrested while getting off a private jet, in the company of Rihanna, in April of this year. Although the rapper was arrested, he was released shortly after, thanks to the fact that he paid a bail of half a million dollars.

But this afternoon, -posted “TMZ”– ASAP Rocky appeared in the criminal court of The Angels, where the charges for which he is accused took place; the artist was accompanied by his lawyer Sara Caplan. After the process was carried out, it was ruled that the preliminary hearing will take place next November.

Relli has spoken, with respect to Rocky facing the law, and indicated that he was happy that the justice system acted correctly because according to ephronthe 33-year-old musician He has a lot of power in Hollywood, so there was a time when he feared that his version of events would not be believed.

In this regard, the District Attorney George Gascon He stated that “firing a gun in a public place is a serious crime that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person attacked but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood.”

