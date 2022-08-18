Ariana DeBose to Star in New Amazon Prime Psychological Thriller

Los Angeles (USA), 18 Aug. Actress Ariana DeBose, who won the Oscar for best supporting performance at the last edition of the awards, will star in the psychological thriller “House of Spoils”, produced by Amazon Prime Video and Blumhouse Television, the platform reported Thursday through social networks.

In this film, which will start shooting in the fall, the Hispanic actress from “West side story” will play an ambitious new chef who opens her first restaurant with great enthusiasm until the spirit of the previous owner of the place begins to play tricks on her.

No further details about the plot, the rest of the cast, or the release date of the trailer or the film have yet been revealed.

What is known so far is that Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, who already worked together on “Blow the Man Down”, are in charge of directing and writing the script for this film, based on an original idea of ​​their own.

The film’s producers include Jason Blum (“Paranormal Activity”) and Lucas Joaquin (“Mayday”), while executive production will fall to Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold.

This new role for DeBose adds to the long list of projects he has embarked on following his starring role in the big-screen adaptation of the musical “West Side Story.”

And it is that DeBose’s success at the 2022 Oscars has not gone unnoticed by anyone, after becoming the first openly queer Afro-Latina to win a Hollywood Academy Award for her performance.

Since she played Anita in the production directed by Steven Spielberg, the actress has also been honored with other of the most important international awards in the film industry, such as the BAFTA, the Critics Choice and the SAG Awards, given by the Syndicate of US actors.

On January 13, DeBose will premiere the adventure film “Kraven the Hunter” (Sony Pictures) and later he will do the same with the action film “Argylle” (Apple) or the science fiction film “ISS”, among others.

He has also recently participated in the adaptation of the musical “The Prom” for Netflix and has performed on Broadway as part of the cast of the works “Hamilton” and “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”.