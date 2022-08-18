Argentine actress Stephanie Beatriz makes history in film and television

Beatriz told Efe how proud she is of what she has achieved in the film industry, thanks to her own efforts, she also highlights how important the support of mentors and friends is to get ahead.

The Argentine films “Twisted Metal” in the city of New Orleans, here she plays one of the main roles together with Anthony Mackie, who is also an executive producer of a series that adapts a video game that was super popular in the 90s. ‘s.

Stephanie Beatriz, 41, was born in Neuquén, Argentina, plays Quiet, “a ferocious car thief who acts purely on instinct.”

“This role requires me to do acrobatics, fights and many things that I have never done before, including learning to direct with manual changes,” said Beatriz, who last year lent her voice to the character Mirabel in the Colombian animated film “Encanto,” from Disney Pictures and Walt Disney Animation Studios, Oscar winner.

In the film adaptation of “In the Heights”, by the Puerto Rican composer and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, she played Carla in the year 2020.

In the series “Modern Famiy” she appeared in three episodes as Sonia, Gloria’s sister, played by Colombian Sofía Vergara.

She is the daughter of a Colombian father and a Bolivian mother, the family moved to Houston, Texas when she was 2 years old. She grew up in Webster and Texas, where she attended high school and took her first steps in acting.

In her role as mentor, she worked on the selection of three finalists for a short film contest held by the McDonald’s portal Spotlight Dorado.

The Argentine actress considers that she has been very lucky throughout her career, thanks to the combination of roles that she has had to represent. “A person like me would not have had a career like this twenty years ago, things were different,” she noted.