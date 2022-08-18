Apple announces new Remix Sessions with Katy Perry in GarageBand

Apple has announced its collaboration with the international superstar Katy Perry and with the K-pop group SEVENTEEN to offer two new sessions Remix in GarageBand, Cupertino’s free app for music creation on iPhone and iPad. Starting today, GarageBand users can open the application and try their hand at remixing hit songs such as “Harleys in Hawaii” by Katy Perry e “Darl + ing” of the SEVENTEEN.

GarageBand is enriched with new international songs

The Remix Sessions they unpack every single song in its original components, so that the user can easily move them, add new beats, loops, effects and more to give the original songs a whole new sound. Each Remix Session also features inspirational words from Katy Perry and the SEVENTEENs, as well as a step-by-step instructional video of an Apple Creative Pro; anyone can test their remixing skills, no musical experience is needed.

Also, starting today, Music Skills: Remix Katy Perry it will also be offered in Apple Stores around the world as part of the Today at Apple program. In stores, Creative Pros will teach in-store customers how to remix Katy Perry’s “Harleys in Hawaii” using GarageBand on iPad and iPhone.

Katy Perry and SEVENTEEN remix sessions are available as a free download in the GarageBand Sound Library, which also includes a wide variety of free loops, sounds and instruments that provide all the building blocks you need to mix and match and take the original songs in a whole new direction. Using the popular Live interface Loops of GarageBand to remix, anyone can quickly rearrange and add new items to songs, keeping everything in sync with tempo and key.

All without the need for experience in music theory. Remix FX allows even more variety with filters, repeaters and more to create the final drop. Whether it’s a complete transition from house to hip-hop or a multi-genre mashup, GarageBand users can unleash their creativity.