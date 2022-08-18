Anne Heche: confirm the causes of death of the actress | Forensic accident report

The Department of Forensic Medicine of the County of Los Angeles, United States, confirmed this Wednesday that the death of the actress Anne Heche was due to injuries sustained after the traffic accident in which she was involved on August 5.

According to the report, a fracture of the sternum after strong traumaas well as multiple head injuries, Burns and the inhalation of a large amount of smoke are among the causes of his death.

In addition, it was detailed that Heche “was declared brain dead on the night of August 11.” However, her heart kept beating for two more days to complete the task of finding compatible people to donate the organs of the American actress, who was withdrawn from life support last Sunday.

The accident

Anne Heche was admitted to West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles on Friday, August 5, when her blue Mini Cooper crashed into a two-story home in the Mar Vista area.

After losing control of the car and hitting the house, the Mini Cooper caught fire. According to the police, the car was going so fast that it left the road and burned when it hit the building, causing serious burns to Heche.

Before the incident, multiple security cameras recorded her driving recklessly through a residential area.

Likewise, the actress was involved in two accidents when she crashed first into a car and then into a garage from which she fled while a neighbor yelled at her, as can be seen in a video broadcast on social networks.

On the other hand, the Office of Public Information of Los Angeles Police confirmed last week to the media that blood tests revealed the presence of drugs.

Who was Anne Heche?

Her breakout role was in the late 1990s as Marion Crane – the woman murdered in the shower who was once the face of Janet Leigh – in the new version of “Psychosis”by Alfred Hitchcock, directed by Gus van Sant.

Anne Hache rose to massive fame in the early 1990s when she starred in the NBC soap opera, “AnotherWorld”, where he had debuted at the age of 12. For embodying two twins won an emmy and in 1992, he took part in “The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones”.A year later, he formed part of the cast of “Huckleberry Finn”. In 1997, came to meet the general public, with his first important role in “Brasco”a 1997 gangster film, directed by Mike Newell and starring Al Pacino and Johnny Depp.

Also, he participated in other films such as “Scandal in the White House” (Wag the Dog), with Robert De Niro and Dustin Hoffman, which was also released in 1997. Other films in which he participated were “volcano”along with Tommy Lee Jones, and the box office “I know what they did last summer” (I Know What You Did Last Summer), a horror film directed by Jim Gillespie, and starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr. Where Heche had a supporting role.

The following year, he worked on “Ally McBeal”; and next to Harrison Ford, in “six days and seven nights “, prior to the remake of “Psycho”.

Among her most recent roles, she was as the mother of the serial killer “My friend Dahmer”– dubbed The Milwaukee Cannibal – in the 2017 biographical film. He also starred opposite Sandra Oh in the black comedy “Catfight“, of 2016. In 2020, he had participated from the popular show “Dancing with the Stars”. a dance program of couples formed by a superstar and a professional dancer who participate in the competition.

Before he died, he had worked at “Girl in Room 13″a Lifetime production, and in the long-awaited series “The Idol”, created by Sam Levinson. Also in “The Weeknd” starring Lily-Rose Depp.

His courtship with Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche had a romantic relationship with actress and comedian Ellen DeGEneres. Both were together between 1997 and 2000 and came to be seen as “an example and symbol of the community LGBTQI+” in the Hollywood industry.

They had met at a party organized by the magazine Vanity Fair. “Our time was a beautiful part of my life and I carry it with honor,” Heche told USMagazinealluding to his past romance with the popular host.

“I was part of a revolution that created social changeand I could not have done it without falling in love with her,” he assured, although he later maintained that those three years of relationship had cost him that his career was not as brilliant as before.

Although, at that time, he starred in series like “Men in Trees” either save meand maintained his prestige in independent cinema, in productions such as “John Q.” beside Denzel Washington or comedy “The other two”.

After that relationship, Heche had two partners with two men, with whom she had as many children.

In 2001, Heche became a girlfriend with Coleman Laffoonwhom he met when he was working as a cameraman on the DeGeneres show, and they had a son, Homer, in 2002. Four years later, they split.

That same year, in 2006, began a courtship with the actor James Tupper and they were together until 2018. They had a son, Atlas, in 2009.

Finally, in 2021, Heche, had started another relationship with Peter Thomas Roth during the summer.

