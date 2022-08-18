All the details about the second wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that will last 3 days

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they marry for the second time in a grand ceremony which will last three days. After their first wedding in Los Angeles, the couple wanted to continue celebrating their love, surrounded by their closest family and friends. The actor and the singer announced that they had married in July 2022, catching everyone by surprise and nearly two decades after their first marriage attempt.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez newlyweds

A love that has lasted more than 20 years, despite the distance, deserves much more than a simple secret wedding in Los Angeles. So the couple wanted to celebrate it in style, organizing a ceremony that will last a whole weekend, starting on a Friday with a rehearsal dinner, going through Saturday with the couple’s formal union and ending on a Sunday with a barbecue and a picnic. According to several media reports, the wedding photos will be published by Vogue magazine and it is rumored that the dress that the singer will wear will be a ralph lauren design.

The wedding will focus on Jennifer Lopez, according to a source close to the couple to Page Six: “Everything will revolve around Jennifer Lopez. Ben wants all the attention to be focused on her on the big day.” As the setting for the perfect wedding, the couple has chosen the actor’s imposing mansion, located in Georgia. With almost 33 hectares of land and of a stately style, inspired by the typical mansions of the southern plantations, the one baptized as ‘The Big House’ (La Casa Grande in Spanish) is the perfect place for the couple to unite, once again, their love. The person in charge of planning the ceremony is the famous event planner Colin Cowieone of the favorites among the most famous to organize your dream day.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Madison Square Park

among the guests, some celebrity names stand out who will attend the link, such as Matt Damon, a great friend of the actor and companions of several films. Other well-known faces will also attend, such as the presenter Jimmy Kimmel or the actress Drea de Matteo.

A romance of almost two decades

The couple met in 2001, during the filming of the film that both starred in, ‘Gigli’. Since then, the marriage has maintained an intermittent history. After an intense romance, in which they announced that they were engaged, they separated and each went their own way. The singer married Marc Anthony, with whom she had two children, while the actor married actress Jennifer Garner and they had three children together. After almost 20 years apart, the two met again and recovered the history they had together, joining in marriage just a year after restarting their romance.