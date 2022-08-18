Alex Rodríguez accepts his “mistakes” days before Jennifer López’s celebration with Ben Affleck

Das prior to the celebration that Jennifer Lopez has organized for Ben Affleck, Alex Rodriguez Be honest like never before.

Before JLo Y Affleck got engaged, Alex Rodriguez maintained a romantic bond with Jennifer Lopez for five years.

Even, a rod give ring to JLo to formalize their relationship as husband and wife.

However, in the month of April of the year 2021both released a press release announced on end of their relationship and commitment.

The reason for their breakup

Within the statement, alex rodrguez Y Jennifer Lopez they never established a reason for their breakup.

They only illustrated that both will continue to work together, since they share business in common and decided to strike up a friendship.

However, rumorology suggests that a rod it would have been unfaithful to JLo.

Alex Rodriguez and his mistakes

In the recent episode of Kay Rod Cast, alex rodrguez He talked about those mistakes that had consequences in his life.

“Some of my mistakes are inexplicable. There was a blind spot in my life,” A-Rod mentioned after remembering that he was fatherless since he was 10 years old.

“I am responsible for my mistakes, there are no excuses for my behavior,” Alex Rodriguez said.

Of his many mistakes, there is one that still rings in his mind, the longest suspension in MLB history.

So, Alex Rodríguez became “his greatest enemy” for situations such as his doping.

In 2014, a rod was suspended over 160 games by MLB for the use of prohibited substances.

Alex Rodríguez acknowledged having had a better handling of the press to avoid negative situations.

However, “there are no regrets,” A-Rod bluntly said, acknowledging that he learned from his past.