Alejandro Zendejas “claims” an opportunity from Gerardo Martino with his performances at the Apertura 2022

Alejandro Zendejas reached three goals in the 2022 Apertura and “dreams” of being considered by the Mexican National Team in the final stretch towards Qatar 2022

America It started slow in the Apertura 2022, but in recent days it has straightened the path and this goes hand in hand with the performances of Alexander Zendejaswho, for the second consecutive game, was present on the scoreboard and leaves him in a great position facing one of the most important games of the tournament for the Eagles: the Clásico Joven against Cruz Azul.

Fernando Ortiz’s team appeared in the last positions of the Apertura 2022, but three consecutive victories have drastically changed their semester since now, with the combination of results at the moment, it places them close to the direct league positions after beating Bravos de Juárez , Pumas and one of the most complicated synods for those from Coapa: the Tuzos del Pachuca.

Americawho said goodbye precisely last tournament in the semifinals at the hands of the hidalguenses, raffled a very complicated customs and the path was indicated to them Alexander Zendejaswho opened the scoring in the ‘Bella Airosa’ and raises his hand for the next calls for Gerardo Martinowho continues to define the squad that will attend the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Alejandro Zendejas has already worn the Mexican National Team shirt with Gerardo Martino and hopes to do it again imago7

The Mexican team He still has preparation commitments against Paraguay, Peru and Colombia in the American continent before embarking on the trip to Europe, where they have agreed a duel against Sweden, so multiple players from Liga MX, as is the case with Alexander Zendejasthey want to fill the eye to Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino and get on the plane at the last minute that will take them to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

the end of the America reached three goals so far in Apertura 2022. His first goal was on Day 2 against Rayados and then he was present on the scoreboard again until last Saturday against Pumas –scoring the final 0-3– and finally the that opened the electronic against Pachuca.

Alexander Zendejas He has earned the trust of Fernando Ortiz so far in Apertura 2022 since despite the fact that he has not played the 90 minutes of all the commitments at the moment, the ‘Tano’ does consider the 24-year-old element as someone recurring in his lineups , something that the man born in Ciudad Juárez wants to replicate with Gerardo Martino in the middle of the World Cup year.

The element of America has already worn the shirt of the Mexican team under the orders of ‘Tata’ Martino when he was part of the national representative that drew goalless against Guatemala in a friendly match that was held in the United States, in which he appeared as a starter and played 72 minutes.