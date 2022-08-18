A$AP Rocky, boyfriend of Rihanna, is released after alleged assault with a firearm

Three months after the birth of her son, the happiness of Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky was overshadowed by the recent arrest of the rapperwho was charged for his alleged involvement in a shooting in November last year.

And it is that, presumably he pointed with his weapon a former friend during an argument and then shot him twice, giving him a “minor injury,” according to police.

At a hearing in Los Angeles, California, Rocky pleaded not guilty. Also, he had to pay a bail of 550 thousand dollars, to be put into freedombut must appear in court again on November 2.





Rihanna and A$AP Rocky love story

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s romance dates back to 2012, the year they sang together at the MTV Music Video Awards, but it was not until December 2020 that rumors began that the couple was in a relationship. relationship.

The courtship was confirmed until May 2021 and gave way to the birth of their first babyso it is rumored that the couple would have secretly married.

