A long day at the gym one day a week, less effective than little daily exercise

Going to the gym one day a week and spending long hours training may be enough if what you are looking for is to gain muscle mass, however, a study of the Nishikyushu University in Japan, and published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sportshas discovered that you get older muscular strength if the training sessions are distributed over a week instead of concentrating them on one day.

In the research, two groups did exactly the same number of bicep curls using heavy dumbbells. One of the groups for five days and the other for just one day. Those who did weight training more often saw their muscle strength increase by about 10 percent in four weeks. While the once-a-week group saw no strength gains, their muscle thickness increased by a third.

The researchers recruited 36 student volunteers twentysomethings from Niigata University in Japan. They were divided into three groups and told to perform “bicep crunches” with their preferred arm. The arm resistance exercise consisted of lowering the heaviest dumbbell they could. The participants were strapped into a special chair that measured the strength in each muscle used for the exercise.

Study results

One group did six contractions a day for five days a week. Another, 30 repetitions once a week, while the third group performed six contractions once a week. Changes in muscle strength and thickness were measured and compared four weeks later.

those who did 30 repetitions in one day saw no change in muscle strength.

The principal investigator, Professor Ken Nosaka, director of exercise and sport science at Edith Cowan University in Perth, Australia, said: “People think they have to do a long session of resistance training in the gym, but they don’t.” “Simply lowering a weight slowly one to six times a day is enough.” Those who did six contractions once a week saw no change in the size or thickness of their muscles.

But those who spread out their activity saw their muscle strength increase by 10 percent and a 4.4 percent growth in muscle size.

For a long time there has been a debate on the best way to train for those working to get stronger versus those trying to gain more muscle.

The truth is that researchers still do not know why. small doses of resistance exercises are more effective than those less frequently. One hypothesis may be related to how often the brain is asked to make a muscle perform a given exercise.

Improvements in muscle strength in the initial phase of resistance training have been linked to better coordination when repeating movements over time.

Therefore, those who exercise less frequently may not be exercising as well, the team suggests.

Prof Nosaka says that while the participants used the heaviest weight they could in the study, parallel research suggests that people could become just as strong without trying as hard.

Muscle strength is important to our health. This could help prevent a decline in muscle mass and strength with aging.

benefits of sport

“Decreased muscle mass is the cause of many chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, some types of cancer, dementia and musculoskeletal problems, such as osteoporosis,” says Nosaka.

After the results of the study, the researchers call for increasing daily activity. Thus, Professor Nosaka states: “If you only go to the gym once a week, it is not as effective as doing a little exercise every day at home.”

“This research, along with our previous study, suggests the importance of accumulating a small amount of exercise a weekinstead of just spending hours exercising once a week.” “We need to know that every muscle contraction counts, and it’s how regularly you perform them that counts.”

However, the team emphasized the importance of rest days, as this is when muscle changes occur. “Muscles need rest to improve their strength and muscle mass, but muscles seem to like to be stimulated more often.”

And if someone was unable to exercise for days or weeks, for example due to illness, there is “no value” in trying to “compensate” with additional sessions.