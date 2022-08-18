6 tips from Kendall Jenner’s pilates teacher to do this exercise

First of all, why do pilates?

LL: This type of exercise has many benefits, it was created to stretch and strengthen muscles with low-impact movements. That is why it is ideal for any type of body and anyone who is recovering from injuries or to prevent them. It also helps you strengthen your core and improve posture. You can complement it with any other exercise you like.

1. Start with the basics

LL: You don’t need a reformerjust a mat, some resistance bands, a stability ball, some leggings and a hoop. The essential thing is that you pay close attention during the classes to understand the form and precision of each movement.

2. Dare to train (and make it a habit)

LL: Regular exercise will help you feel more energized and connected. If you’re having trouble getting motivated, find a workout you love and set a goal to help you take control of your health. Here are some more tips.

3. Mark your abs (almost like Kendall’s)

LL:Do a daily exercise last between ten and fifteen minutes and focus on strengthening the entire coreincluding the obliques, as well as the hips and buttocks, not just the abs. You can step it up with a stability ball or leggings. Some examples are: