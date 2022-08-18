3 movies where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck can be seen together (before they got married) – Revista Para Ti

Before, during and after their first courtship, the newlyweds worked together in different films: we tell you what they are.

The last weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surprised with their wedding in Las Vegas, after several months of being one of the favorite famous couples of the media and networks. As they walk around Paris together, enjoying a very special honeymoon with some of their children, we review some titles they worked on together.

1- Gigli

They met during their filming, so it’s very special for them. Gigli (Ben Affleck), an inept thug who does odd jobs on the streets, is given a new job by the mob: to kidnap the brother of a prestigious California prosecutor. Once the crime is committed, he takes the young man, who has a mental disability, to his apartment. But the mob sends Ricki (Jennifer Lopez), a hit woman, to keep an eye on Gigli’s work and make sure everything goes according to plan.

2- Sweater girl

The poster for “Single Dad” (Jersey Girl), one of the films in which Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez worked together. Photo: website

It was filmed in 2003, when the couple had already confirmed their courtship. For its premiere the following year, he had already canceled his wedding two months earlier. In this film, Affleck plays Ollie Trinke, a likeable and successful Manhattan music publicist who seemingly has it all. But one fine day, his life collapses when he is widowed (Gertrude, his wife, played by Jennifer Lopez, dies). He then loses his job, so he reluctantly decides to move in with his father (George Carlin) outside of New Jersey, where he spent his childhood.

The years go by, and with them, Ollie’s plans for the future. Stuck in a boring dead-end job, he can’t find a way out of it even though he adores his daughter Gertie (Raquel Castro) and she loves his suburban life.

3- Manufacturing dissent

An independent film where two filmmakers are unable to interview the main character and assemble a review by documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, interviewing characters from his past. In this film, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear as the interviewees.