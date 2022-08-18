3 Michelin stars: meet the chef who conquered the palate and the heart of Demi Moore.

Moore is one of the most recognized actresses after starring in two great romances in her life, the first with the actor and father of her children, Bruce Willis, and the second with fellow actor Aston Kutcher. However, it seems that a third great romance is brewing in her own juices in the life of the interpreter of Lieutenant O’neil.

Demi Moorethe 59-year-old actress who starred alongside patrick swayze The movie Ghostis no stranger to the world of gastronomy, since in 1991 he founded, together with Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis Y arnold schwarzeneggerthe restaurant Planet Hollywood.

Passed the time, the years and the relationships, now Moore she seems to be giving herself over to the arms of love and although we are interested in that story, we are also interested in what the man who could have stolen the heart of the actress, and also her palate, is doing.

It’s about the Swiss chef daniel hummwho is in charge of taking the baton of the exclusive restaurant in Manhattan Eleven Madison Parkthe only restaurant with three Michelin stars in the world, in addition to also thinking about the less favored people in the world, joining forces with the Spanish chef Jose Andres with the initiative World Central Kitchen.

In addition, in 2017 he founded RethinkFood, a non-profit organization that during the hardest months of the pandemic distributed thousands of meals to the most needy people.

A close source revealed to the Page Six portal, quoted by La Vanguardia, that: “Daniel He works long, hard hours at his Eleven Madison Park restaurant, but still often makes time for From my join him for romantic dinners there”. As we said, che stole the heart and palate of the successful actress.