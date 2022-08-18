2 TB of cloud storage for life with a 75% discount

pCloud discounts its family plan by 75%: more than 1,000 euros in savings.

It’s been over a year since Google Photos unlimited storage is no longer available. Since then, the vast majority of Android users have had to deal with 15GB of space that Google offers. A size extremely content in which we have to fit not only our photos and videos but also our documents, our contacts or any other type of data that we want to upload to the cloud.

From there, if you want more size you have no choice but to pass by cashier. And beware because it is not exactly cheap. In fact, prices move around 100 euros per year for plans ranging from 500 GB to 2 TB. Precisely for this reason, in case you are looking for a good cloud storage service you should take a look at the pCloud back to school offerwhich puts on the table 2TB of space for life at an absolutely ridiculous price.

It should also be noted that the pCloud family plan allows you to share the space with 4 more people, whether they are family members or not. Each one can access with their own credentials and they will have all the Premium features. Within this family plan, for those who do not have enough with 2 TB, there is also an offer of 10TB at 80% off.

pCloud back to school offer

Take advantage of pCloud’s back to school offer: one time payment and storage for life

Only for a limited time you can get the plan of 2TB of pCloud for Family for single payment of 350 euros. We are talking about a discount. greater than 70%since the usual price of this service is around 1400 euros.

Think that you only pay once and that’s it, being able to enjoy all the advantages of pCloud and its 2 TB of storage during lifetime. You have doubts? Enough that throw numbers to see what you get on account: the same 2TB with Google One have an annual cost of 100 euros, so in three and a half years you would already be losing money regarding the pCloud offer. We repeat: you pay once and you have the service for life.

Also note that pCloud for Family allows you to share the 2 TB of storage with up to 4 additional membersWhether they are family, friends or co-workers. It is a service that is designed not only for you to save your files in the cloud but also so that you can share them with total comfort with whoever you want, being able to also carry out Backups from Dropbox, OneDrive, Google Drive, Facebook or Google Photos very easily.

Needless to say, everything you upload to your personal cloud will be properly encrypted and always at your fingertips. In this last sense, you have to know that pCloud is a multi-device service, so it has applications and support for all ecosystems: You can upload images from your Android mobile or from a MacBook. In addition, you will have a special recycling bin where you can recover everything deleted up to 30 days after deleting it.

you have until next August 31 to take advantage of this promotion. remember they are 2TB of space for life at a limited promotional price with a 75% discount. If you have doubts, go to the pCloud website and take a look at the entire service, they already have more than 16 million customers.