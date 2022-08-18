10 musicals that arrive in Madrid next season
During the season 2022 / 2023 There will be several musicals that will arrive in Madrid, many of them as absolute premieres.
Musicals of all themes and for all audiences that will occupy Madrid’s theaters during the next season and will be added to those who are already veterans on the billboard.
Coming soon we will also recapitulate the musicals that can be seen during the next season in Barcelona and on tour.
Dirty Dancing:
Dirty Dancing, the theatrical version of the 80s film classic will return to Madrid next month. The musical, directed by Federico Bellone and with the production of LETSGO, it returns to the stage after its successful tour of more than 32 Spanish cities between 2016 and 2018.
In the summer of 1963, young Frances “Baby” Houseman’s life is about to change. While on vacation with her parents and her older sister at the luxurious Kellerman’s hotel in the Catskill Mountains of New York, Baby accidentally discovers a wild party full of music and dancing in the employee area. Fascinated by the provocative dance steps and hypnotic musical rhythms, she can’t help but throw herself into this world, especially after meeting Johnny Castle, the hotel’s dance instructor. Baby will become her dance partner both on stage and off: two young spirits who will come together in what will be the most challenging summer of her lives.
Premiere: September 8 at Espacio Ibercaja Delicias
More information and ticket sales
Malinche:
Malinche is the new musical project of Nacho Cano, which will premiere in Madrid on September 15, 2022.
It chronicles the birth of miscegenation and celebrates an extraordinary and little-known woman who navigated between two seemingly conflicting worlds, and mediated between two cultures on the brink of inevitable conflict.
In the midst of this tension, love is born between the protagonists, a love that anticipates the union that will arise between the two peoples: Mexico and Spain.
Cast: Chanel Terrero, Melissa Barrera, Adrian Salcedo, Tamara Red, Nacha la Machathe dancer Jesus Carmona, Amanda Dign Y Olga Llorenteamong others.
Premiere: September 15 in the new Canalla Temple of IFEMA
More information and ticket sales
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory:
Based on the novel by Roald Dahl, published in 1964, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tells how the world famous Willy Wonka opens the doors of his mysterious factory, although few will be the lucky ones who will enter it. The young man charlie bucket and four other golden ticket winners, will live an experience that will change them forever. Guided by the famous factory workers, the Oompa-Loompas, they will discover the imaginary world of Wonka, where there will be chocolate waterfalls, crazy squirrels, a large glass elevator and many other surprises.
Cast: Edu Soto, Ana Dachs, Esteban Oliver, Guillermo de Quinto, Malia Conde, Marta Melchiorre, Víctor Díaz, Nicole Quiala, Juan Dos Santos, Alex Arce, Begona Alvarez, Martin Luis Abello, Alan Miranda, Gio Garcia Y Raphael Mataamong others.
Premiere: September 15 at Espacio Ibercaja Delicias
More information and ticket sales
Singing under the rain:
Based on the homonymous film, ‘Singing under the rain’ tells a love story set in the irruption of sound cinema in Hollywood and shows the formal elegance and 1920s aesthetic. A musical comedy full of cinematic winks, humor and sensitivity, accompanied by spectacular musical numbers.
with the address of Angel Llàcerthe musical direction of Manu Guix and the choreographies of Miryam Blessed, Singing under the rain will arrive in Madrid on September 30th after being performed with great success at the Teatre Tívoli in Barcelona last season.
Cast: Ivan Labanda, Diana Roig, Ricky Mata, Mireia Portas, and Jose Luis Mosquera Y Oriol Bures.
Premiere: September 30 at the Teatro Nuevo Apolo
More information and ticket sales
Matilda:
Matilda She is an incredibly smart and witty girl whose parents have always treated her quite indifferently. When she arrives at the school, she finds a horrible place where the students live under the dictatorship of Trunchbull, the principal, a situation that Matilda will try to reverse…
60 children and 26 adults make up the complete cast of this show, also based on the well-known work of Roald Dahl, which will be released on September 30.
Cast: Julia Awad, Daniela Berezo, Valentina Cachimbo, Laura Centella, Julieta Cruz, Otilia M. Domínguez, Rocio Zarraute (all of them as Matilda), Oriol Burés, Daniel Orgaz, Allende Blanco, Hector Carballo, Mary Capel Y Peppa Lucas, among others.
Premiere: September 30 at the New Alcalá Theater
More information and ticket sales
The endless story:
The work of Michael Ende will be released next October 5th turned into music ‘The endless story’ it will be a great production beon Entertainmentdirected by Federico Barrios-Fierro and with the musical direction of Ivan Macias.
The Childlike Empress is mortally ill and her kingdom, Fantasia, is in grave danger. Salvation depends on Atreyu, a brave warrior from the Greenskin tribe, and Bastian, a shy boy who passionately reads a magical book. Only one human being can save this enchanted place. Together they will embark on a fascinating journey through lands of dragons, giants, monsters and magic that has no turning back. As he journeys into Fantasia, Bastian must also solve the mysteries of his own heart.
Cast: Teresa Abarca, Josean Moreno, Teresa Ferrer, Alba Cuartero Y Alex Forriols lead the cast of 35 actors who will take to the stage every night. Martina Hernandez, Noelia Rincon, Alicia Scutelnicu, Karina Scultenicu, Rocio Barroso Y Claudia de Paz will alternate in the role of Bastian and Marcos Sarnago, David Sarnago, Miguel Sanchez Y Alonso Cowboy in Atreyu’s.
Premiere: October 5 at the Calderón Theater
More information and ticket sales
Mama Mia!:
After more than 20 years on stage, ‘Mamma Mia!’ It has been translated into more than 10 languages and applauded by more than 65 million viewers around the world.
The story told by this musical based on the songs of the Swedish group ABBA is that of Donna, an independent single mother who runs a small hotel on an idyllic Greek island. She has single-handedly raised her daughter Sophie, who is getting married soon. Unbeknownst to anyone, Sophie reads her mother’s diary and bumps into three lovers; three possible fathers! To put an end to her uncertainty, she decides to invite them to the wedding. Chaos is guaranteed when Donna’s oldest and best friends show up.
Cast: Verónica Ronda, Mariola Peña, Inés León, Jaime Zatarain, Carlos de Austria, Lluis Canet, Gina Gonfaus, Jan Buxaderas, Jennifer Lima, Elena Díez, Fran Moreno Y Pep Guillemamong others.
Premiere: October 7 at the Rialto Theater
More information and ticket sales
The bridges of Madison:
Iowa, 1965, Francesca is a lonely Midwestern housewife from the city of Bari (Italy), married to an American soldier stationed in Italy, who arrives with him in the United States. While her husband and children are out at the Illinois State Fair, she meets Robert Kincaid, a photographer who has come to Madison County to shoot a photo series on the area’s covered bridges for National Geographic. .
Cast: Nina, Gerónimo Rauch, Julia Möller, Carlos Solano, Manu Rodríguez, Marta Valverde, José Navar, Nando González, Inma Mira, Paula Mori, Franco Yan, Rubén López Y Alba Robert.
Premiere: November 9 at the EDP Gran Vía Theater
More information and ticket sales
The choir boys:
Premiere: November 16 at the Teatro La Latina.
More information and ticket sales
Aladdin:
Cast: yet to be revealed
Premiere: In 2023 at the Coliseum Theater