Youthful and classic: this was the new look of Selena Gómez

During your vacations, Selena Gomez It went viral on the networks thanks to a video where she sees her wearing a full bathing suit and making an interpretation in which she affirms that all women should drop their abdomen and be freer when wearing a bikini or any garment.

But, this was not the only important thing about his vacation, but also his outfits beachwear with that touch of sophistication and elegance as she knows how to add. We leave you the advice that follows Selena Gomez to mix the youthful with the classic without losing its style.

Selena Gomez arrives in Italy in a youthful, sparkly ensemble. Photo: Instagram.

In Italy, Selena Gomez brought out her brightest and most summery outfits. The singer wore a set of shorts and a crop top with an asymmetrical hem in orange and with thousands of bright appliqués that made her look splendid and extra chic along with white double-strap clogs.

As you will notice, the styling looks very classic but youthful at the same time. Why? The classicism is given by the straight cut of the garments and the bright ones, while the garments in shorts and crop tops, plus the vibrant color add that plus of youth and originality.

A suit made of light material is a must-have if you go to the beach. Photo: Instagram.

Some days after, Selena Gomez she went out on a yacht and chose a Chanel-style suit. The actress opted for a set of shorts and sweater with a light green front closure along with the same white clogs from the previous one. look. As accessories, they highlighted their sunglasses and silver earrings.

Here both characteristics that defined the style of the influencer during the trip came into play. The classic thing was the set and the glasses, both items that should be in your suitcase if you go to the beach. What was youthful was her messy or casual bun and her square-heeled clogs that added height and elegance to the look.

Selena Gómez understands that light shades are the right ones to avoid suffering from high temperatures and choose a set in that color. Photo: Instagram.

Finally, Selena Gomez opted for a total look in an ecru color that looks perfect if you enjoy the day on and off the beach. The singer put together loose pants along with a short-sleeved shirt that were made of a braided-style handmade material.

For shoes, she opted for comfort in her white Birkenstock flip-flops, and for accessories, she opted for a large Louis Vuitton bag, vintage white-framed sunglasses, and gold hoop earrings.

Selena Gomez presented his outfits relaxed for your stay on European beaches. Take your clothes and put together your vacation bag.

*Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have any doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!