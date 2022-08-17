You almost hit him! They recognize Cliff Bleszinski but ask him about Fortnite

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Video games are a young industry, compared to others, and many of us who enjoy gaming have seen several generations and trends pass by. However, in recent years it seems that the generational clash will be more marked than ever as some companies, studios, franchises and creatives are being left behind and will soon not be a reference for new gamers. Interestingly, this is something that happened to Cliff Bleszinski himself.

The father of Gears of War…or from?Fortnite?

It seems like it was yesterday and more for its quality, but this year Gears of War It will be 16 years since its launch on Xbox 360 and throughout this time everything has happened and the industry, as well as tastes, have changed vertiginously. One of the franchise’s creators, Cliff Bleszinski, has his place secured in video game history, but long gone are the years when he was an industry and media rockstar. Proof of this is what he shared on his social networks.

According to the father of Gears of War, when attending a Mexican restaurant in the United States and confirming the reservation, the employee in charge of it recognized him as a figure in the video game industry. However, the awkward moment was her when she asked him if he was the “type of Fortnite“, relating him as the creator of the Battle Royale.

Just checked into a local Mexican joint we frequent and the young girl checking us in said “Are you the Fortnite guy?” pic.twitter.com/ziVlNmdVH4 — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) August 16, 2022

The fact was taken with humor by Cliff Bleszinski but it is undoubtedly representative of the change that the industry and the public that like video games are experiencing because they knew about the creative’s relationship with Epic Games, but not much about his work.

Recently a player from GTA Online He decided to come back after a few years of retirement and despite being only 32 years old, the younger community made fun of him and considered him “too old” to be in that online game.

For his part, a few weeks ago Cliff Bleszinski spoke about his creation and pointed out the detail that, to his liking, was what delighted the players of Gears of War beyond the graphics, the mechanics and the fun.

