Wyoming hallucinates with the ‘sex clause’ of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

El Gran Wyoming and Dani Mateo analyzed some of the most surreal clauses in the prenuptial agreements of the rich and famous, including the one in which Jennifer Lopez required to Ben Affleck four nights of sex a week: “While he’s making love to Jennifer Lopez, he’s not doing another Batman, so we all win,” Mateo joked before a shocked Wyoming.

However, this was not the only curious clause, because in the case of the marriage of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, she would earn a million dollars for each year they remained married. In return, Douglas contractually demanded that if she gained more than 10 kilos “I wouldn’t see a hard.” “In this marriage the danger is not that the husband cheats on you with another, but that he cheats on you by putting bacon in the stew,” Wyoming commented.

In the video above, Mateo and Wyoming analyze these and other bizarre premarital contracts, such as the one with Priscilla Chan with Mark Zuckerbergwhich establishes a time for the couple to see each other in person and in public places, or that of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmeswho agreed to a succulent compensation for the actress if they divorced before the age of 11, and a multimillionaire if they lasted longer.