WWE Monday Night Raw: Audience August 15, 2022

The WWE Monday Night RAW audience on Monday, August 15 registered an average of 1,978,000 viewersaccording to the specialized media showbuzzdaily. This represents a slight increase over the Show of the previous week, in which 1,956,000 viewers were registered.

This week’s episode featured several segments and matches of interest, highlighting Alexa Bliss and Asuka’s victory over Nikki ASH and Doudrop to advance to the semifinals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament, Bobby Lashley’s victory over AJ Styles to retain the United States Championship and Theory’s victory over Dolph Ziggler in the main event of the night.

Monday Night Raw recorded a Compartir of 0.53 in the demographics of interestcorresponding to ages between 18 and 49 years old, worsening the data of the previous week (0.54)

As an additional fact, WWE Monday Night Raw was the most watched program on cable on Monday night in terms of key demographics. The first hour recorded an average of 1,968,000 viewers, the second 2,086,000 and the third 1,879,000.



Audiences WWE RAW 2022

January 3, 2022: 1,716,000 viewers

January 10, 2022: 1,632,000 viewers

January 17, 2022: 1,613,000 viewers

January 24, 2022: 1,766,000 viewers

January 31, 2022: 1,865,000 viewers

February 7, 2022: 1,387,000 viewers (SYFY)

February 14, 2022: 1,602,000 viewers (SYFY)

February 21, 2022: 1,825,000 viewers

February 28, 2022: 1,753,000 viewers

March 7, 2022: 1,775,000 viewers

March 14, 2022: 1,700,000 viewers

March 21, 2022: 1,769,000 viewers

March 28, 2022: 1,979,000 viewers

April 4, 2022: 2,101,000 viewers

April 11, 2022: 1,803,000 viewers

April 18, 2022: 1,647,000 viewers

April 25, 2022: 1,613,000 viewers

May 2, 2022: 1,581,000 viewers

May 9, 2022: 1,652,000 viewers

May 16, 2022: 1,736,000 viewers

May 23, 2022: 1,732,000 viewers

May 30, 2022: 1,497,000 viewers

June 6, 2022: 1,872,000 viewers

June 13, 2022: 1,695,000 viewers

June 20, 2022: 1,986,000 viewers

June 27, 2022: 1,951,000 viewers

July 4, 2022: 1,563,000 viewers

July 11, 2022: 1,735,000 viewers

July 18, 2022: 1,765,000 viewers

July 25, 2022: 1,901,000 viewers

August 1, 2022: 2,230,000 viewers

August 8, 2022: 1,956,000 viewers



August 15, 2022: 1,978,000 viewers

