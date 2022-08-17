WWE believes that Netflix could be interested in Raw and SmackDown

This Tuesday, WWE presented its financial results for the second quarter of 2022, where Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Stephanie McMahon Y Nick Khan They were present. During the presentation, many topics were discussed, including the present and future of the company’s two main programs: Raw Y SmackDown.

In this sense, Stephanie was satisfied with the improvement in the audience of live PLEs in the last quarter compared to the previous year, as well as the improvement of the Monday Night Raw audience.

At that point, Khan brought up the subject of the upcoming renewals of the television rights to both Raw and SmackDown, currently held by NBCUniversal and FOX respectively through 2024. The WWE co-CEO stated that the pool of potential bidders for both shows has grown, noting that Netflix could be one of them.

“As for Netflix, we’ve been discussing in these meetings for many months that we think Netflix is ​​looking to get into live programming,” Khan began. “We have confirmed this last quarter when Netflix made an offer for the rights to Formula 1. We believe that Netflix’s appetite for live programming will only increase after the introduction of its advertising modality. As we all know, the strongest CPMs are those that are sold against live programming.”

Khan went on to say that in the last year Alphabet Inc. (Google’s parent company) and Apple have made future offers for live programming. Furthermore, he also speculated that NFL Sunday Ticket will be heading to a streaming service.

Based on your words, it seems that the next renewal for the broadcast rights of the WWE red and blue brands could be more complex than usual. With Netflix hypothetically forming part of the bid, it remains to be seen if Raw and SmackDown finally change their minds, leaving traditional television to embark on a new journey on a streaming platform.

