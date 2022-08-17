Would Lucero and Mijares remarry like JLo and Ben Affleck?

Gone is the episode of his media sentimental breakup. Today, bright Star Y Mijares they walk hand in hand like good friends, a bond that is strengthened over time thanks to the family they formed years ago made up of two children; bright Star Y Jose Manuel, 17 and 20 years old respectively. At the same time, and as a result of their fervent musical concerns, they made the decision to undertake a joint musical tour called Until we were done, an initiative that was also born at the request of his faithful followers, who fondly remember the dumbbell that both formed in the past. But how has this experience been? Could it be that there is a glimpse of a reconciliation between the two, as happened with Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck? If so, would they remarry?

Without any filter, the ex-partner answered these questions during a talk given to the television program Wake up Americain which your driver, Alan Thatcher, did not hesitate to put the issue of their closeness on the table, taking the case of JLo and Ben as an example, so he wanted to know if at some point they would be tempted to follow the same steps. “That thing about remarrying and coming back, and coming back again, is no longer used. Only JLo because she is special, we are not … ”, Lucero said at one point in the conversation, making it clear that his plans in the sentimental field point elsewhere, although the actress also did not delve into more details. Of course, she was very clear in putting an end to her doubts and she did it with the sense of humor that she has always characterized her.

Lucero also emphasized the questions that prevail among the public and many of his followers, who have wanted to know if there could be any reconciliation with Mijares in the future. The truth is that in this aspect both have very well established their priorities, as I let you see in another moment of the talk. “Throughout this time we have realized that we are doing very well singing together and now. In other words, we sing and that’s it, each one for his saint and so very happy … ”, explained the beautiful interpreter.

For his part, Mijares talked about how that friendship with Lucero goes, in which ensuring stability and betting everything to build an environment of harmony for his children has always been his priority, even making the decision in the past to live close to each other, so that today’s teenagers can stay in touch with them whenever they want. “Apart from each one for his saint, we live 20 meters away. So that from the beginning was very comfortable for the kids (our children). There is nothing that it’s up to you for 15 days, it’s up to me until the next fortnight and especially because of the type of jobs we have…”, added the interpreter, always transparent when exposing this aspect of his work in front of the cameras and microphones. Personal life.

The public also asks them to kiss

For the ex-husbands, their joint work on stage is an experience full of pleasant moments due to the good chemistry that exists between the two, as Lucero confessed, who spoke of how these episodes occur when they take the stage. “It’s just that we had so much fun. The dynamics in the show, specifically in the concert Until we were done, it’s very funny because we play a lot and I think there are people and well, most of them understand very well that when we make jokes obviously that’s it, it’s a joke…”, he added in a recent interview with the press during his time at the Mexico City Airport. He also confirmed that the public that attends his concerts usually asks them to kiss each other, something they take with a sense of humor. “Of course they shout: ‘Kiss, kiss!’, And we say: ‘Why?'”, she confessed smiling.

