#Michoacan | Women from Santa Ana Maya are trained in traditional medicine

Santa Ana Maya, Michoacán, August 17, 2022.- In continuity with the activities of the Program for the Training and Granting of Supplies for Traditional Medicine, the Ministry of Well-being (Sedebi) gives the Traditional Medicine workshop to 20 women heads of family of the municipality of Santa Ana Maya.

Through this workshop, the participants will learn about auriculotherapy techniques, reflexology, healing massages, as well as the preparation of various natural products based on medicinal plants typical of the region.

On behalf of the head of the unit, Carolina Rangel Gracida, the director

of Community Welfare, Arlen Nava Reséndiz, highlighted the benefits that traditional medicine provides to Michoacan families, since it represents an alternative to attend preventively and immediately care for the health of their relatives.

“In addition to attending first-hand to the health of their families, those trained will be able to self-employ with the sale of the products they make, as well as promoting their sale at the health fairs that are held,” he said.

At the end of the three-day training workshop, Sedebi will deliver a kit of utensils and supplies that will be used to apply the techniques learned to each of the attendees.