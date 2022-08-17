Wolfgang Petersen, director of ‘The NeverEnding Story,’ dies

German director, Wolfgang Petersen, He died at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 81 from pancreatic cancer.

Wolfgang Petersen directed such well-known films as ‘The perfect storm’, ‘Troy’ either ‘The endless story’.

Born in Endem, in 1941, he developed most of his career as a filmmaker in Hollywood. He started out directing the war movie ‘The submarine’ (‘Das Boot’), in 1981, which was nominated for six Oscars and became a cult film. Three years later came ‘The endless story’, in 1984.

One year later, Wolfgan Petersen He directed ‘my enemy’, a film that was a resounding commercial failure. But those that followed him did obtain the favor of the public. We talk about ‘Shattered’ (‘The night of broken glass’1991); ‘In the line of fire’ (1993); ‘Pop’ (nineteen ninety five); ‘Red Corner‘ Y ‘Air Force One’ (1997); ‘The perfect Storm’ (2000), with George Clooney Y Mark Wahlberg; ‘Troy’, with Brad Pitt; ‘Poseidon’, in 2006, which was the remake of ‘The Poseidon Adventure’ 1972; and his latest work, the German production ‘Four against the bank’ (‘Vier gegen die bank’) in 2016.

In addition to his work as a director, Wolfgang Petersen He also participated as a producer and screenwriter in many of his films.

He received two nominations in the Oscar awards for the movie ‘The submarine’, as Best Director and also as Best Adapted Screenplay. And he was recognized with the German film award for Best New Director for his first film, ‘One or the Other of Us’ (in German, ‘Einer von uns beiden’).