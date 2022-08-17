Wolfgang Petersen, director of ‘The NeverEnding Story,’ dies at 81

German film director Wolfgang Petersenknown for films such as ‘Das Boot’, ‘The Neverending Story’ and ‘The Perfect Storm’, died on Friday at the age of 81 at his home in Brentwood (Los Angeles, California) due to pancreatic cancer, specialized media in Hollywood reported on Tuesday.

Petersen (Emden, Germany, 1941) leaves an important legacy linked to the Hollywood industry that began with ‘Das Boot’ (1981).

With this film about submarine ships during the Second World Warstarring Jürgen Prochnow, earned a BAFTA nomination and six Oscar nominations, including Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Since then, Wolfgang Petersen was a regular at Hollywood with films that were widely accepted, such as ‘The Neverending Story’ (1984), known in Latin America as ‘La historia sin fin’, based on the novel by Michael Ende.

Wolfgang Petersen’s career

Directed and co-written by Petersen, ‘The Neverending Story’ follows the adventures of little Bastian (Barrett Oliver) between reality and a world of fantasy.

Before, his career had started with short films and movies that were shown on German television during the 1960s and 1970s.

Straddling action, thriller, and fantasy film productions, Petersen was behind such recognizable titles as ‘Enemy Mine’ (1985), ‘Shattered’ (1991), ‘In the Line of Fire’ (1993), ‘ Outbreak’ (1995), ‘Air Force One’ (1997), ‘The Perfect Storm’ (2001), ‘Troy’ (2004) and ‘Poseidon’ (2006).

Studio shoots of action movies, which at the time required complex technique, were one of Petersen’s strengths, and he became a sought-after filmmaker even by elite actors who wanted to work with him.

Petersen’s last feature film was ‘Four vs. the Bank’ (2016), filmed in German language. It was a new version of a criminal adventure comedy that he had released in 1976 for the small screen.

Celebrities Petersen worked with

George Clooney, Morgan Greeman, Clint Eastwood, Glenn Close, Harrison Ford, Renee Russo, Brad Pitt, Diane Lane and Dustin Hoffman head the long list of famous performers who were placed under the orders of the German director.

Funeral acts after the death of Wolfgang Petersen They will be held privately by decision of his wife, Maria Antoinette, and his son, Daniel, from his first marriage to Ursula. The filmmaker is also survived by his daughter-in-law Berit; and grandchildren Maja and Julien. And, of course, his long career in the seventh art.

(With information from EFE).

