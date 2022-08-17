Wolfgang Petersen, director of ‘In the line of fire’, ‘Troy’ or ‘Air Force One’, dies

German film director Wolfgang Petersenknown for movies like Das Boot Y The perfect Stormdied at the age of 81 at his home in Brentwood (Los Angeles, California) due to pancreatic cancer, according to specialized media in Hollywood and EFE.

Petersen (Emden, Germany, 1941) leaves an important legacy linked to the Hollywood industry that started with Das Boot (1981). With this film about submarines during World War II, starring Jürgen Prochnow, he got a BAFTA nomination and six Oscar nominations, including for best direction and best adapted screenplay.

Since then, the filmmaker has been a regular in Hollywood with films that were widely accepted, such as The endless story (1984). Directed and co-written by Petersen, this film follows the adventures of little Bastian (Barrett Oliver) between reality and a fantasy world.

Before, his career had started with short films and movies that were shown on German television during the 1960s and 1970s.

Straddling the productions of action, thriller, and fantastic cinema, Petersen was behind titles as recognizable as my enemy (1985), shattered (1991), in the line of fire (1993), Pop (nineteen ninety five), Air Force One (1997), The perfect Storm (2001), Troy (2004) and Poseidon (2006).

Studio shoots of action movies, which at the time required complex technique, were one of Petersen’s strengths, and he became a sought-after filmmaker even by elite actors who wanted to work with him.

George Clooney, Morgan Greeman, Clint Eastwood, Glenn Close, Harrison Ford, Renee Russo, Brad Pitt, Diane Lane and Dustin Hoffman head the extensive list of famous performers who were placed under the orders of the German director.

Funeral services following Petersen’s death will be held privately at the decision of his wife, Maria Antoinette, and son, Danie