Wolfgang Petersen, director of ‘In the Line of Fire’, ‘Das Boot (The Submarine)’, ‘Air Force One’ and ‘The Neverending Story’, dies at 81 | Culture

German director Wolfgang Petersen died Friday at his home in Brentwood, California, a victim of pancreatic cancer, at the age of 81, although his death has not been announced until today, Tuesday. The director, according to Variety, He died in the arms of his wife, the script and assistant director Maria-Antoinette Borgel, with whom he had been married since 1978. In his curriculum he leaves numerous telefilms, a medium in which he cut his teeth in his native Germany before filming his great work Das Boot (The Submarine), that opened the doors of Hollywood for him, where he directed blockbusters such as Air Force One, The Perfect Storm —which he claimed had been his most complex shoot—, Outburst, Troy either In the line of fire.

Jürgen Prochnow, in ‘Das Boot (The Submarine)’.

Petersen was born in 1941 in Emden, in northern Germany, and studied at the Gelehrtenschule des Johanneums in Hamburg, one of the city’s most traditional educational institutions, and the training center for numerous political leaders. In the sixties, after graduating, he began directing theater in Hamburg, at the Ernst Deutsch Theater, and from there he went to Berlin, to its theater halls and finally to the Academy of Film and Television, where he studied from 1966 to 1970. that, his first jobs were for the small screen, where he cut his teeth. And a lot. “In eight years I directed about thirty films and episodes of series for television. Thanks to them I took practice”, he said in various interviews.

In one of those series, at the scene of the crime, he met Jürgen Prochnow, who would become his fetish actor: he starred in his first three films, the last of which, Das Boot (The Submarine) (1981) was a worldwide hit. The brutally claustrophobic and harrowing story of the misadventures of a German submarine, the U-96, during World War II, specifically in October 1941. The film was shot in chronological order, so that sailors’ beards would grow , and a full-size replica of the U-class submersibles was even built, underscoring how cramped the crew was (the cast also cloistered on set to increase camaraderie). Das Boot It earned six Oscar nominations—at the time, a record for a foreign-language film—two of them for Petersen: for best adapted screenplay and best direction. There are three versions of it: the first version, the director’s cut, and after its success in Hollywood, German television broadcast another longer version of six 50-minute episodes in 1985. Unlike his peers —by age and origin television – of the new German cinema, Petersen put entertainment first with a fixation on the thriller to the passion for intense drama of the rest of his generation, which was also just the genre of Petersen’s telefilms.

An image from ‘The Neverending Story’.

By Das Boot, Petersen received calls from Hollywood, although he preferred to wait to carry out one of his dreams: adapt Michael Ende’s novel The endless story, for which he spent three years looking for financing all over the world. The result, released in 1984, disappointed fans of Ende’s book. However, it was not only successful in theaters, but over the years it became a classic in video stores. And at that time he already jumped to the US, where he started replacing another director in my enemy (1985), a duel between a human and a dragon (a humanoid-shaped reptile) on a lost and devastated planet, where they repeat the interstellar confrontation of their races. It is not Petersen’s best work, and due to the failure and various projects that did not materialize, he spent six years without directing. “In the United States you work differently, in a big way,” he said, “but it’s what I’ve wanted since I was a child, although it wasn’t always easy.”

Clint Eastwood in ‘In the Line of Fire’.

Until The night of broken glass (1991), a thriller with Tom Berenger as a rich amnesiac after a car accident who unravels his past through plot twists and slum narrative tricks. He also had no luck with the box office or with critics, which did not predict the greatness of his next work, in the line of fire (1993), the story of a mythical secret service agent, played by Clint Eastwood, the man who as a young man was next to the limousine when Kennedy was shot, and who, due to a bad decision, is removed from the front line already in the decline of his career, just as an assassin (John Malkovich) plans to kill the current president. A great example of efficiency in direction, of involvement of the audience in a plot that vibrates —although with a final made in hollywood— and with a 62-year-old Eastwood, superbly giving seniority and weight to the protagonist.

Unlike the other great German director based in the American industry, Roland Emmerich, Petersen never abandoned the human dimension: in his films the important thing was human beings, yes, wrapped in a good show, although without so many pyrotechnics. The following work of his, Pop (1995), was loosely based on an outbreak of the Ebola virus in Africa, and turned Dustin Hoffman into a scientific action hero, something that years later its protagonist, told EL PAÍS, described as “absolutely ridiculous”.

Mark Wahlberg, George Clooney and Wolfgang Petersen, in promotion in June 2000 of ‘The Perfect Storm’.

LISA POOL (AP)

yes in in the line of fire a secret service agent saved the president of the United States, in Air Force One it was the president himself who saved his family and the government. Of course, President James Marshall was played by Harrison Ford, which made him believable for the public, which also turned upside down at the box office. Then Petersen directed a much more interesting drama, The perfect Storm (2000), the true story of a crew of an American fishing boat that suffered the furious inclemency of a brutal storm in the Atlantic, and which featured George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg and John C. Reilly in the cast. Four years later he directed Troy, David Benioff’s adaptation of the two plays of Homer (Iliad Y Odyssey), with a host of well-known actors (Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Diane Kruger, Orlando Bloom, Brian Cox, Sean Benn and Brendan Gleeson), who were also successful in theaters.

Brad Pitt and Petersen, during the filming of the movie ‘Troy’. Topham/Cordon Press

That was the end of Petersen’s successes. In 2006 he premiered Poseidon, new version of the classic disaster movie The Poseidon Adventure, and the ocean liner and the German’s career sank. For a decade he did not get any more big commissions and other projects did not get to be shot. His farewell to cinema came in 2016, when he returned to Germany to film Four against the bank.

