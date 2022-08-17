Without a bra and with a light shirt, Anastasiya Kvitko, the Russian Kim Kardashian, impacts her followers

One of the women who knows how to take advantage of her figure is undoubtedly Anastasiya Kvitko, known as the Russian Kim Kardashianwhich recently shared a photograph where her enormous attributes, showing that she does not wear a bra when wearing a light shirt, that has impacted his millions of followers on Instagram.

The 27-year-old model and influencer, loves nature and shared a series of photos enjoying the Swiss mountains.

Anstasiya Kvitko loves enjoying nature

“I enjoy looking at the beautiful nature here🍃 what is something you enjoy looking at?”, The young Russian wrote on her Instagram account, where she has 12.3 million followers.

In the first photo, Anastasiya Kvitko appears, wearing a light shirt, which shows that the model does not wear a bra and her enormous breasts stand out; her informal outfit is complemented by short gray lycra.

In the next photo, the Russian appears from behind, showing off her rear and tiny waist, while enjoying nature.

Her long blonde hair falls down her back.

The images have more than 241,000 million likes. The Russian model has received various messages, praising her beauty and pronounced curves.

“Beautiful. I enjoy looking at you beautiful. I want someone, Best picture”are some of the comments received by the Russian influencer.

On vacation in Europe

In other images shared by the Russian Kim Kardashian, she shows off her curves while walking in a lake, wearing a low-cut blue dress, which also has a large opening on the left side, which reveals her shapely legs.

The images have achieved more than 254,000 likes, which shows that without a doubt the influencer is one of the great spoiled on Instagram, where she constantly shares photos and videos of her travels, showing off her sculptural anatomy.

Quite a celebrity on Instagram

Anastasiya Kvitko was born in Kaliningrad, but her dream of being a model led her to migrate to the United States, she arrived in Miami, Florida, but later moved to Los Angeles, California, to boost her career.

The Russian enjoys great popularity on social networks and she knows how to pamper her millions of followers on Instagram, where she steals sighs from more than one.

