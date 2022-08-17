Willow, daughter of Will Smith, spoke of her father’s slap to Chris Rock

A week after Will Smith publicly apologized to Chris Rock for the slap he gave him at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, the actor’s daughter, Willow Smith, also broke her silence about the event that overshadowed the entire ceremony. the most prestigious awards in cinema and all its winners.

Almost no one remembers who won, what or who else showed up, everyone remembers the moment when Will Smith got up from his chair and slapped the host of the ceremony in the face, no matter if he was about to give himself an award, without holding back, despite the fact that he was about to receive the most important award of his career.

Not enough months of worldwide censorship (criticism of all kinds, loss of papers, a ticket to a clinic, the ban on attending future academy ceremonies), Will Smith made an initial apology soon after. He recently posted another, more thoughtful one, in which he further revealed that he tried to communicate with Chris Rock.

“I contacted Chris and the message he got back to me was that he is not ready to talk and when he is he will contact me,” Will Smith said publicly. “So, I tell you, Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

What did Willow say?

Now it is his daughter, Willow (also a singer), who speaks (the family has made few allusions in this regard, except for some statements by Smith’s wife, Jada).

Willow finally spoke of what it felt like to see the world crashing down on her father. And she stressed that, like everyone else, her family is not perfect.

“It shook me and removed my own inner demons (…) I see my whole family as human beings, and I love and accept them for all their humanity,” he said.

She also explained that she is aware that as public figures, she and her family feel pressure from fans who often have high expectations and stop seeing them as just human beings. She expressed that this has not been healthy for her family, made up of Smith, Jada Pinkett, Jaden and Willow.

