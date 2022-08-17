Will Smith Might Tow Chris Rock’s Bentley

After the impasse between the two at the 94th Oscar awards gala, Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock in a video posted on social networks. Now, a car of the Philadelphia-born actor has come to light that could tow the comedian’s sports car. Swipe and see the images!

Will Smith He reappeared just a few days ago after months “disappeared” since the 94th Oscars gala. The Philadelphia-born actor used the moment to apologize to Chris Rock after the embarrassing scene that took place at the Dolby Theater in the city of Los Angeles last March.

However, shortly after, different North American media affirmed that Smith’s apologies were not sincere, and that it was all about a pantomime orchestrated by Jada Pinkett after the actor’s wife noticed a considerable drop in the audience of his ‘talk show’ on-line.

True or not the information, Chris Rock himself claimed not to be prepared to sit down and talk with Will, so the photo with a handshake between the two will still have to wait. What did come to light was the comparison between the garage of one and another actor, where Smith clearly outnumbers -and dimensions- the Californian comedian.

And it is that although Rock’s favorite model is a Bentley Continental GT Valued at 250 thousand dollars, one of the most luxurious and expensive supercars of the British manufacturer, the truth is that Will Smith bought a two-story trailer and 60 meters long that could even tow and store Chris’s favorite car.

This motorhome is one of the most pleasant surprises that Smith has inside a garage where there is also a rolls royce and even a Bentley similar to Rock’s. 22 wheels, two floors, and even a movie theater with capacity for 30 people, are the credentials of this trailer whose value amounts to 2.5 million dollars.

+ This is what the Will Smith trailer looks like inside

Will Smith’s Motorhome