Who is Kylie Jenner, younger sister of the Kardashian clan

More than a decade ago, American television met Kris Jenner and her five daughters: Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie. It is worth mentioning that the three eldest bear the surname Kardashian, while the two youngest are Jenner. They came to the small screen to tell the world about the things they did in their daily lives, since they were considered famous in the world of entertainment.

Since Keeping Up With The Kardashians began, millions of people around the world have witnessed the growth and changes that media businesswomen and models have had in their lives, because although in his beginnings his fortune was measured as a whole, today separately, they invoice truly astronomical figures.

(You can read: Kylie Jenner is judged by how she dresses her daughter; they say it’s adult clothes)

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are the daughters of former Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner, who a few years ago decided to tell the world that he wanted to become a woman. Today, Caitlyn Marie Jenner is an advocate and leader in advocating for the rights of transgender women in the United States.

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashians, grew up between cameras and paparazzi. Curiously, in her adolescence, The now successful businesswoman thought she was the ugly duckling of the family, but she decided to stop being one, so she put herself in the hands of aesthetic experts. The results were obvious and successful, and Kylie achieved the goal she had set for herself: to be beautiful, successful and wealthy, so much so that she surpasses her older sisters.

(It may interest you: This is how Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated the rapper’s return to the stage)

Today, Kylie Jenner is 25 years old, she is the mother of two children, Stormi and Wolf and She is considered one of the richest young businesswomen in the world. His fortune is estimated at approximately 1,700 million dollars.

20 facts of the luxurious and surprising life of Kylie Jenner