Who do the voices of the Latin dubbing in ‘Dragon Ball Super: Superhero’?

Dragon Ball Super: Superhero, Written by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, it’s Crunchyroll’s first global premiere, hitting theaters on August 18! What is the long-awaited premiere about? After Son Goku destroyed the Red Patrol Army, certain individuals decided to carry on his legacy and created the ultimate androids: Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, as seen at San Diego Comic-Con.

These androids are self-proclaimed superheroes and will be in charge of attacking Piccolo and Gohan. Faced with imminent danger, it is time for the superhero to wake up to face the New Army of the Red Patrol, who hide an enemy more dangerous than the creations of Dr. Hedo, heir to Dr. Gero.

As the long-awaited film of the successful franchise hits the big screen, meet the famous actors who participated in the Latin Spanish dubbing of the production, whom you surely know from their work in other animated films and, obviously, in the famous Eugenio Derbez series, La familia P. Luche.