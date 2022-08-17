Who do the voices of the Latin dubbing in ‘Dragon Ball Super: Superhero’?
Meet the Latin Spanish dubbing actors who worked on ‘Dragon Ball Super: Superhero’, the new movie of the famous franchise that opens this week.
Dragon Ball Super: Superhero, Written by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, it’s Crunchyroll’s first global premiere, hitting theaters on August 18! What is the long-awaited premiere about? After Son Goku destroyed the Red Patrol Army, certain individuals decided to carry on his legacy and created the ultimate androids: Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, as seen at San Diego Comic-Con.
These androids are self-proclaimed superheroes and will be in charge of attacking Piccolo and Gohan. Faced with imminent danger, it is time for the superhero to wake up to face the New Army of the Red Patrol, who hide an enemy more dangerous than the creations of Dr. Hedo, heir to Dr. Gero.
As the long-awaited film of the successful franchise hits the big screen, meet the famous actors who participated in the Latin Spanish dubbing of the production, whom you surely know from their work in other animated films and, obviously, in the famous Eugenio Derbez series, La familia P. Luche.
Carlos Segundo is Piccolo
Mexican actor, broadcaster and publicist Charles Second He is known for playing Piccolo and Kami-sama in the Dragon Ball franchise., as well as the alien Alf, Woody in Toy Story and Professor Severus Snape in Harry Potter. Piccolo, in Dragon Ball Super: Superherowill show a new transformation of the son of the king of evil.
Luis Manuel Avila is Gohan
Luis Manuel Avila known for his roles as Tomás Mora in La fea más bella and Junior P. Luche in The P. Luche family, will play Gohan in the new movie of the franchise. He has also voiced Dante of Cerberus in Knights of the Zodiac: The Lost Canvas and Di Renjie in the video game Honor of Kings.
Marc Winslow is Gamma 1
Among the most recognized works of Marc Winslow, Mexican dialogue director, voice actor, announcer and singerare Giyu Tomioka in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Zed in Zombies and Ted Sutherland in Terror Street.
Alan Fernando Velazquez is Gamma 2
The Mexican actor member of the fourth generation of The Academy, is known for being the voice of Billy in The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, Gowther in Seven Deadly Sins and SwaySway at Breadwinners.
Miguel Ángel Ruiz is Dr. Hedo
Miguel Angel Ruiz is a Mexican voice actor recognized for being the voice of Sena Kobayakawa in the anime Eyeshield 21Panda in scandalous, Yuma Tsukumo in Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal and for being the recurring voice of Daniel Curtis Lee in Latin Spanish dubbing. Dr. Hedo is a descendant of Dr. Gero.
Sergio Bonilla as Trunks
Serge Bonilla is a dubbing actor who has also ventured into film, theater and television. He is the son of Mexican actors Hector Bonilla and Socorro Martínez and has previously voiced Trunks for the Dragon Ball franchise. He has also played nelson in The Simpsona Kaede Rukawa in Slam Dunk Already Remy in Ratatouille.