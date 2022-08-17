Where to find coral fruit in Minecraft and what it is for

There are many elements that we can find in our Minecraft games, some elements that help us advance, or make our structures safer or help us with the occasional enemy, but there are also somewhat useless elements or objects.

And one of those somewhat useless objects and elements are the calls coral fruits in minecraftwhich are good for little but are quite rare, and you will surely want to include them in your inventory to try them out.

So we tell you exactly where to find coral fruits in minecraft and exactly what they are for, although we will tell you that you are going to want to get them basically because it is a rare object since its use is not very functional.

What is the coral fruit for in Minecraft and where to find it

To get the coral fruit you must go to the dimension of the end through a portal of a fortress and then access the islands of the end that are far from the central island where the Ender Dragon appears.

When you have defeated this dragon a small portal will appear somewhere in the central island and where you can throw an Ender pearl to teleport to it.

If you have done well you will appear somewhere near the islands at the end and you should find an abundance of purple trees where breaking them will house coral fruits that you can collect.

What is coral fruit used for?

It’s pretty useless, but at least it can refill some health and it has a funny function.

Consuming the coral fruit restores four hunger points and can be fairly decent, but the main problem is its low saturation and that is that a single coral fruit will restore hunger saturation only 2.4 points, well below, for example, a cooked steak.

But the good thing about this coral fruit is that it has the effect of teleporting you when you consume it, but we already told you that you can only teleport randomly within eight blocks in any direction, so it may be worth it to get out of the attack of some enemy and little else.

