Whenever the Simpsons (not) have foreseen the future

In December 1989, Republican George HW Bush was preparing to take the oath as the 41st president of the United States, Billy Joel took the defense of Generation X with the single “We didn’t start the fire” and Tim Burton hit the box office with the film adaptation of Batman. More than 32 years have passed since those days and the world has seen two more presidential oaths by a Bush, three studio albums by the New York singer-songwriter and as many reboot on the big screen of the masked executioner. Many things have changed since then, but at least one has remained true to itself over time: The Simpsons.

The TV series created by Matt Groening has gone through three decades of upheavals unscathed, narrating American society through the distorting lens of satire and entertaining generations of very different viewers.

At some point in its history, however, the Simpson family found themselves involved in a strange media phenomenon, which attributed divinatory powers to the TV series due to some coincidences that occurred in the more than 700 episodes aired. A textbook case of how disinformation can arise from the overinterpretation of real details and feed itself to become a real conspiracy theory.

The origins of the phenomenon

To speak for the first time of a “prediction” of the Simpsons that came true in real life was in 2013 the American website BuzzFeed, known for its lists devoted to popular culture topics. The original list was light in character and included twenty-one coincidences listed in an ironic tone, including Homer Simpson riding a wrecking ball nine years before Miley Cyrus (who would only do so in 2013 with the “Wrecking Ball” video ), the invention of hamburger-shaped headphones and the theft of a lemon tree in Houston, Texas.

The article met with some success at the time, but remained an isolated case until 2016, when what is actually a coincidence occurred, but not as remarkable as it was told at the time.

In the 17th episode of the eleventh season, originally aired in the United States on March 19, 2000 and titled “Bart to the Future”, the writers had tried to imagine a hypothetical future of the Simpson family set in 2030, in which the eldest daughter Lisa would become, in her own words, “the first full-fledged female president of the United States.” Within the episode, Lisa was faced with a severe economic crisis due to “a budget reduction inherited from President Trump”.

The 2000 episode where President Lisa talks about Trump’s inherited budget cut

In short, the Simpsons had imagined a Trump presidency by the year 2030 – which actually became a reality in 2016 – a coincidence that at the time attracted the attention of numerous media such as the Washington Post, TIME and the Cnn. Far from being a prediction, the reference to Trump dating back to 2000 was actually a satire on current events, since at that time the real estate magnate had announced his candidacy as an independent in the 2000 presidential elections, a race abandoned within a few seconds. months. As the lead writer of the episode Dan Greaney explained in 2016 toHollywood Reporter, the election of Trump at the time “seemed simply the last logical step before hitting rock bottom. It was launched because it was coherent with the vision of an America gone mad ”.

Although the 2000 reference to the Trump presidency had a perfectly logical and rational explanation, the coincidence nevertheless generated numerous posts on social media and articles dedicated to the alleged “predictions”, which in many cases reinforced their thesis using two still images of an episode of the cartoon. which portrayed the then new president of the United States with the same clothes and in the same pose of some photos taken during the 2016 election campaign. Again it was not a prediction, but images taken from the animated short of the Simpsons “Trumptastic Voyage ”, made in 2015 and containing many references to the real Trump election campaign.

The 2015 short containing a real parody of Trump during the election campaign

Those frames were misleadingly linked to the 2000 episode, helping to spread disinformation and fueling conspiracy theory.

Episodes out of context

The episode involving Donald Trump prompted many users to search for other “predictions” contained in the television production of The Simpsons, with the result of forcing some really existing references and presenting them out of their original context.

Among these we remember the frame in which Donald Trump touched a luminous sphere together with the Saudi prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Sa’ud and the Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, which according to some Internet users would have aired in 2002, a good fifteen years. earlier than when the event occurred in real life. The scene was actually drawn and released after Trump’s May 2017 trip to Saudi Arabia.

Likewise, over the years The Simpsons they were “accused” of predicting George Floyd’s killing during a police arrest (it was actually an art product unrelated to the series and posted on Instagram five days after the events), the Ebola outbreak ( the images were in that case real and dating back to 1997, but the virus has been known since 1976) and the 2020 Beirut explosion due to the detonation of a considerable amount of ammonium nitrate (which in the animated series was instead an explosion nuclear power occurred in Springfield, an imaginary city where the protagonists live).

More recently The Simpsons they were also used to disinformation about the monkeypox epidemic and the protests of Canadian truckers against the vaccination requirement of January 2022: in both cases, the disinformation contents juxtaposed clips of different episodes and scenes not connected to each other .

The manipulated images

A long-lived production like that of The Simpsons (about 240 hours of entertainment as of July 28, 2022) inevitably contains many references to real life, which have provided material in abundance to proponents of the theory that The Simpsons they would be able to predict the future. This is what in jargon is called the Texas sniper fallacy, that is the logical mistake we make when we try at all costs a pattern within the data available to us, ignoring the obvious differences.

There are cases of disinformation, however, for which it is impossible to take good faith for granted and are those that contain obvious graphic manipulations. We are talking about images modified through photo editing software, such as the one that saw the Parisian cathedral of Notre Dame set on fire in the The Simpsons years before the fire that threatened to destroy it in 2019, or like the digitally altered 1993 frame in which the reporter of the series Kent Brockman announced the arrival in Springfield of the coronavirus (in the episode there was actually talk of a non-existent virus from Japan and called “Osaka Flu”).

With the same technique it was also possible to recreate the assault on the Capitol by the Viking Jacob Anthony Chansley – actually never appeared in the animated series -, the future funeral of Donald Trump and the use of the atomic bomb in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. , a piece of content that even put together four different frames taken from The Simpsons to give the idea of ​​an extremely precise forecast. With the help of technology, in short, the only limit is the imagination and the narration of “The Simpsons predicting the future ”can potentially survive the end of the same animated series.

In conclusion

In over 32 years of broadcasting, The Simpsons they treated numerous topical issues with a satirical gaze, but at the beginning of the 1910s even the most famous family of American TV had to deal with disinformation. It all started in 2016 with the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States, which by a fortuitous coincidence the writers of the series had already imagined in 2000. Thus was born a conspiracy theory according to which The Simpsons they would be able to predict the future.

In fact, that episode of 2000 was joking about another Trump candidacy, the one as an independent announced in 1999 and which ended in a stalemate within a few months. However, the coincidence sparked the imagination of internet users, who began looking for other possible “predictions” which then “occurred” in reality.

In reality, these are mostly decontextualized frames and amateur content exchanged for clips from the series, but in some cases real digitally altered scenes have been released. Among the things that The Simpsons never predicted we find: Ebola, the coronavirus pandemic, the fire of Notre Dame Cathedral, the killing of George Floyd and the war in Ukraine.

