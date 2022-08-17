When John Wayne Almost Did a Will Smith at the Oscars: Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for Poor Treatment at 1973 Gala – Movie News

Heckling, racial slurs and an angry western legend. The indigenous actress suffered all this on stage 50 years ago when she went up on behalf of Marlon Brando.

Last year will mark 50 years of one of the biggest embarrassments in the history of the Oscar Awards, and it has nothing to do with an award being given to the wrong movie or actor. Something that clearly rivals the resounding slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock at this year’s gala. Something for which the Film Academy itself has formally apologized to the main victim, Sacheen Littlefeather.

Littlefeather is a Native American actress who was 26 years old at the time, but she did not attend the 1973 Oscars gala as a nominee, but as a representative. At the time, Marlon Brando was the undisputed favorite to win Best Actor for his work in The Godfather, but he had no intention of receiving the award. Instead, refused to attend and instead sent the young indigenous woman to make a statement.

Brando’s idea was to take advantage of the expected moment to make a denounces the treatment that the native-americans had had in the history of cinemaespecially in the genre western. As part of that plan, he gave Littlefeather eight pages of text to read the moment he walked onstage.

But the organizers of the ceremony were not willing to make a scene, and they demanded two things from the actress: she could not touch the Oscar statuette and she could not exceed the 60-second regulation, so she could not read the text that was given to her. Brando assigned. Any violation of these requirements would imply call security to expel her from the premises.

It was not the only episode of violence suffered by Littlefeather. After going on stage he began to receive loud boos, and later received insults and racist gestures that made fun of his indigenous ancestry, such as ululations and gestures of throwing a tomahawk. She was also barred from appearing in televised interviews and shows by order of the federal government.

Although one of the most scandalous moments was the near miss that could have occurred. By denouncing the industry’s treatment of indigenous tribes, especially pointing to genres such as western, caused the wrath of an institution of the same as John Wayne. Until six security agents had to leave to contain the actor that he was willing to beat Littlefeather offstage even if he had to beat the crap out of him.

The Academy’s apology

A moment of shame before which the Academy apologizes to the injured party, in addition to organize a special event in his honor which will include “conversation, reflection, healing and celebration”. In his apology statement, President David Rubin addresses Littlefeather assuring that “the mistreatment he suffered as a result of this statement was unjustified. The emotional burden you have experienced and the cost of your own career in our sector are irreparable.”

“For this reason, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration” ends this apology that will also be read at the celebration event on September 17. For its part, Littlefeather takes the wait for the apology with a certain humor.: “As for the Academy’s apology to me, we Indians are very patient people, it’s only been 50 years!”

